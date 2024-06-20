Gategroup NA names Chris Kinsella as Regional Chief Commercial Officer

By Luke Barras-hill |

Chris Kinsella is responsible for driving commercial strategy while fostering robust relationships with US-based and international carriers.

Christopher Kinsella has been promoted to lead gategroup’s North America commercial strategy, the travel catering and onboard retail firm has announced.

In his new role, effective 1 June, Kinsella is responsible for overseeing all of gategroup North America’s airline customers and overseeing its sales and service teams.

He will work closely with Regional President Jens Kuhlen and Group Chief Commercial Officer Federico Germani to shape commercial activities.

Beginning his career as a management trainee at gategourmet in June 2000 after enrolling on the Management Trainee Program (MTP) in Portland, Oregon, Kinsella progressed to the International MTP in 2001.

He has since held various key leadership positions at Gate Gourmet, including as General Manager of its San Diego catering facility; and as Director, Sales and Service and Vice President, Sales and Service, where he managed strategic domestic commercial airline accounts.

In March 2016, he became Vice President, Sales and Service & Global Account Director at gategroup where he was responsible for account management and building key strategic customer partnerships.

In October 2019, his duties expanded to include gateretail North America, assuming full responsibilities for its large anchor customer.

In comments shared with TRBusiness, gategroup North America President Jens Kuhlen said: “Chris Kinsella’s promotion to Regional Chief Commercial Officer, North America, comes as a direct result of his exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of our industry.

“The timing of this promotion aligns with our strategic goals for streamlining the North American Leadership Team as well as expanding and enhancing our service offering in North America. We are confident that Chris will continue to elevate our commercial strategy and strengthen our market presence in this crucial region.”

