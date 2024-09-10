Haleybrooke International inks agreement with Mauxion Selection

Haleybrooke International has reached an agreement with Mauxion Selection to represent its cognacs in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the US in the duty free and travel retail channel.

The Mauxion family is one of the oldest cognac producers in the industry and traces their history back 13 generations.

Working closely with the Mauxion family’s friends and neighbors, Thibault Mauxion introduced Mauxion Selection, a collection of limited-edition cognacs: 100% single estate; 100% cask-strength; 100% natural color without additives; and non-chill filtered.

Coming from all 6 cognac appellations, Mauxion Selection is positioned to offer rare, limited lots, some of which are in excess of 100 years old for DF&TR.

Patrick Nilson, President of Haleybrooke International, noted in addition to the limited-edition luxury cognacs and vintage bottlings from specific years like 1958, Mauxion Selection also has VS, VSOP and XO cognacs in their portfolio, which are standards in travel retail.

“This gives us an advantage in the cognac category as we can supply a large variety of cognacs to our customers from one supplier,” commented Nilson.

Mauxion Selection offers unique luxury packaging in bottles that are mouth-blown and made in the French Riviera’s heartland. Their limited-edition cognacs come with metallic labels which are numbered, have wax for the cork and packaged in a pure oak box with a certificate with the history of cognac. They have the ability to produce special labels for customers for as few as 42 bottles.

Thibault Mauxion, Owner of Mauxion Selection, added: “Haleybrooke is a well-established and renowned duty free company. Many of their customers, whisky, rhum and cognac lovers are looking for genuine craft spirits, this is a perfect match for Mauxion Selection. We can’t wait to offer them an unprecedented range of rare Cognacs.”

READ MORE: Haleybrooke International adds Centinela Tequila to its portfolio

READ MORE: Maison Audry to debut new cognacs at TFWA World Exhibition & Conference

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard GTR reveals Martell Cordon Bleu Paris in time for Olympics