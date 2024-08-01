Heinemann sets sail with eight shops on Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

By Luke Barras-hill |

Utopia of the Seas from Royal Caribbean joins Heinemann Americas’ portfolio.

Gebr. Heinemann subsidiary Heinemann Americas has shared details of its retail offering aboard Royal Caribbean International’s new cruise line Utopia of the Seas.

Heinemann says guests will encounter an ‘unparalleled retail experience’ at its eight retail stores, which benefit from carefully selected and executed designs and first-at-sea branded installations.

‘The Shop’ provides an exclusive selection of Royal Caribbean logoed goods, while ‘The Collection’ highlights fashion watches, sunglasses, jewellery and leathergoods.

The travel retailer has afforded more space to logoed merchandise due to strong sales from previous collections.

Onboard, guests can explore fine watches from brands including Tag Heuer, Hublot and Breitling, plus the latest in perfume, cosmetics, alcohol and tobacco.

Younger travellers can peruse toys, confections and branded merchandise at the ‘Kids Shop’ onboard Utopia, which carries a shop dedicated to certified pre-owned luxury products like handbags and watches from Rolex, Louis Vuitton, Hermés and Chanel.

Located at ‘Accessory Place’ on the lively Royal Promenade, the exclusive offerings serve the growing demand for pre-owned luxury.

Nicolas Hoeborn, Managing Director of Heinemann Americas, said: “We are thrilled to once again open our stores on a Royal Caribbean vacation. This collaboration is another testament to the strength of our partnership and the positive reception of our joint offering by vacationers.

‘The Collection’ showcases fashion watches, sunglasses, jewellery and leathergoods. Heinemann Americas is operating eight retail shops via subsidiary Heinemann Americas.

“Our goal is to make shopping an integral part of the experience, enhancing the journey even on short getaways.”

Utopia of the Seas, which set sail from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida on Friday 19 July, is the fifth ship within Heinemann Americas’ stable of Royal Caribbean ships, adding to Icon of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas and Independence of the Seas.

Top and socials image credit: Royal Caribbean International.

