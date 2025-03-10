Heinemann Americas gets nimble with cruise retail planning and execution

Growth in cruise line capacity will be a major accelerator for at-sea retailing in the coming years and Heinemann Americas is intent on flexing its logistical and operational muscle and regional acumen to gain an advantage. Managing Director and March edition cover star Nicolas Hoeborn talks to TRBusiness about gains in 2024 and what’s next for the cruise retailer and supplier.

By all accounts, 2024 was a busy year for Heinemann Americas. The wholly owned subsidiary of Gebr. Heinemann unlocked 14 retail locations onboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas in January.

In August, Heinemann fortified its offer with Royal Caribbean by presenting eight carefully designed stores and exclusive first-at-sea brand installations on Utopia of the Seas. The launch marked the fifth Royal Caribbean vessel to join the Heinemann Americas retailing stable, adding to existing contracts for Wonder of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Independence of the Seas and the aforementioned Icon of the Seas.

Commenting on the alliance, Heinemann Americas MD Nicolas Hoeborn said: “It is a strong, mutually satisfying partnership that will continue to grow. Heinemann is very strong in project management and execution, backed by extensive experience on a global scale in multiple retail channels. This expertise helps us to efficiently execute new build launches within tight timelines and seamlessly integrate into the cruise lines’ project roll out.”

Miami-based Heinemann Americas acts as a travel retailer and distribution partner, latterly for a number of cruise customers and runs retail operations for the five aforementioned Royal Caribbean vessels.

In its annual results announced in April 2024, parent Gebr. Heinemann revealed cruise and ferries generated €239 million/$258 million in turnover in 2023* – the third strongest sales channel – and accounted for a 7% share of group turnover.

Over the course of a decade, Heinemann Americas has diversified its influence in the region having entrenched its reputation initially via key supply contracts. The Hamburg-headquartered firm took the decision during the pandemic to consolidate its cruise business out of Miami for several years.

The right formula

In 2024, Heinemann Americas toasted its 10th anniversary with a global town hall meeting in Miami streamed to Heinemann employees worldwide.

It also dropped a new anchor in 2024 by adding F&B supply services to diversify its wholesale portfolio.

“The addition of this segment is a strategic milestone for Heinemann Americas,” stated Hoeborn.

Asked for his take on the formative cruise trends shaping 2025, Hoeborn insists that cruising capacity will maintain its knots in the coming years, driven by vessels of all sizes.

“We aim to outperform this growth by increasing our footprint in all channels with existing and new partners,” he commented.

According to data from CLIA’s 2024 State of the Cruise Industry report, cruise capacity is forecast to grow 10% from 2024 through 2028.

“While new markets like Saudi Arabia, where Gebr. Heinemann leads, are emerging in cruising, there is also increased capacity and vessels in the US, particularly in the Caribbean,” he continued.

“We aim to support this growth with our regional expertise and logistics. Shorter itineraries have gained share, raising the question of how to capture the audience attention and ensure healthy penetration in retail venues. We have adjusted our promotional planning and execution and are now confident to have found the right formula to appeal to the consumer, who is clearly in a different state of mind on a three-day voyage compared to a seven-day cruise.”

With cruise lines elevating the experience factor for travellers, both onboard and onshore (think private islands and exclusive clubs) retail has its work cut out. Hoeborn makes clear that shopping should fit seamlessly into the cruising experience and complement rather than compete with it.

*At press time, Gebr. Heinemann was yet to announce its 2024 annual results.

To read the full article, view the TRBusiness March e-zine by clicking here.