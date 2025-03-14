Hudson & Paradies Lagardère to run retail at San José Mineta Airport

Paradies Lagardère and Avolta-owned Hudson have been selected to oversee a new retail and F&B concession programme at San José Mineta International Airport (SJC).

San José City Council approved the selection of both companies following a request for proposal (RFP) concerning 12 retail concepts throughout Terminal A and B.

New retail shops will open this year as part of a mix of travel essentials units, cafes and speciality retail concepts with a focus on high-quality local products and merchandise, technology and high standards of customer service.

The airport’s retail concession programme is expected to generate a minimum of $4,843,025 in annual revenue to support the airport’s operations, a fee which the airport states is roughly 20% higher in MAG revenue versus fiscal year 2024-2025.

The total minimum guaranteed revenue over the 12-year contract term is $48,430,250.

Local outreach to fuel retail

Established and local brands – influenced strongly by sense of place, innovation and local flavours – will characterise the offer and the mix will include a nearly 50% increase in participation by ACDBE enterprises.

Both retail partners have committed high-quality buildouts with new technology components designed to attract customers and drive incremental revenue, added the airport.

Additionally, Hudson and Paradies Lagardère have committed to actively participating in the airport’s bi-annual outreach events to facilitate interactions and foster opportunities between local businesses and operators, while exploring potential partnerships for inclusion within SJC’s retail programme.

“We are thrilled to partner with San José Mineta International Airport and support their commitment to a culture of innovation by delivering a world-class retail showcase worthy of Silicon Valley,” commented Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère.

“Our dynamic mix of iconic local and national brands, combined with our industry-leading customer service, will engage and delight travellers with innovative store designs, enhanced retail offerings, and cutting-edge, customer-focused experiences that draw inspiration from the region’s unique identity.”

Hudson’s concessions will showcase a wide range of local goods, including wines from renowned vineyards such as Eden Rift (Hollister) and J. Lohr (San José); artisanal gifts from esteemed local makers such as Alice Frost Designs and Lola x Kenneth Collaboration (San José); and culinary delights from local firms such as Mike & Niki’s Honey Company (Campbell), Sweetdragon Baking Company (San José), Garlic World (Gilroy) and Lala’s Jam Bar (Sonoma County), among others.

A Google shop-in-shop will feature an experiential display where travellers can test out the latest electronics and trend-led products, along with merchandise available only at SJC.

SJC will be among the first airports in the US to carry merchandise directly from Google.

Additionally, Hudson will stock a selection of popular global electronics brands, including Apple, Bose, Sony and other technology.

José-based Nirvana Soul Café and all grab-and-go food will be sourced locally from Eataly Silicon Valley, with concepts nodding to the heritage of the San José region.

Paradies Lagardère’s programme will also present numerous locally sourced goods, showcasing the work of artisans and makers such as Gooseberry Designs (Los Gatos) and The Capsmith (San José).

Local gourmet offerings will include items from Nokki Farm (San José), Alice Stick Cookies (Los Altos), Ginger Lab (Santa Clara), Daybreak Coffee (San José) and Greenlee’s Bakery (San José), among others.

Meanwhile, travellers will encounter a selection of licensed sports apparel for men, women and children, featuring teams such as the San Jose Sharks, San Jose Earthquakes, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and college teams from Stanford, UC Berkeley and San José State University.

Paradies Lagardère’s stores are inspired by San Pedro Square, Plaza de San José (a nod to the historic Mayfair neighbourhood) and the Garden Marketplace (inspired by San José’s historic Rose Garden).

In 2024, SJC welcomed nearly 12 million passengers.