Hudson wins eight-year contract at Salt Lake City for New SLC

Avolta’s Hudson to enhance the passenger experience at Salt Lake City International Airport with additional retail stores under new eight-year contract.

Hudson will develop over 2,200 ft2 of retail space to include a travel convenience store and two locally inspired specialty retail stores — offering travelers more ways to enjoy their journey at ‘The New SLC’.

Hudson, part of Avolta AG has announced it will grow its presence at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) under a newly awarded eight-year contract to open three additional retail stores.

Hudson will develop over 2,200ft 2 of retail space in Concourse B as part of Phase 4 of the airport’s $5.1bn redevelopment program to deliver ‘The New SLC’.

It currently operates over a dozen travel convenience and specialty retail shops, including: Hudson Nonstop; Frye; Tumi; Utah!; Central Point Market; and Mac.

“These new retail offerings will complement the growing concessions program at Salt Lake City International Airport and provide travellers with more opportunities to enjoy their journey, whether they are flying to or through the airport,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.

“In partnership with SLC over the last decade, we have crafted our retail program to appeal to the airport’s diverse visitors, catering to locals, domestic passengers, and international travelers alike. We are proud to be a part of ‘The New SLC’ to help usher in the future of travel with an enhanced passenger experience,” added Johnson.

[xhd] Art of Aesthetics

Hudson will open the first airport location of Art of Aesthetics, created in collaboration with Dr. Mark B. Taylor, a respected Salt Lake City dermatologist.

Art of Aesthetics will provide travellers with a personalized beauty experience, offering VISIA skin analysis and a curated selection of solutions in skincare and hair care which are set to include: Alastin Skincare; skinbetter science; SkinCeuticals; and Nutrafol.

“I am so excited to be able to offer safe convenient treatments to busy travelers who are often pressed for time to schedule appointments in the clinic. These treatments, along with professional-grade beauty products, will help travelers of all ages look their best for whomever they are meeting or wherever they are going,” said Mark B. Taylor, MD, Founder and Medical Director of the Gateway Aesthetic Institute and Laser Center in Salt Lake City.

[xhd] Utah National Parks

In collaboration with the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, Utah National Parks will feature an assortment of exclusive products such as: souvenir apparel; hats; local snacks; books; and novelty items highlighting Utah’s national parks.

Concurrently the endeavour will raise funds to support the National Park Foundation’s mission to protect and enhance America’s national parks for present and future generations.

