Ian Macleod Distillers premieres portfolio at Summit of the Americas

Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) is showcasing its portfolio of premium and super-premium spirits at IAADFS Summit of the Americas for the first time, together with Distribution Spirits Company (DISC), its exclusive distribution partner for travel retail in the Americas.

IMD’s portfolio of brands includes: Edinburgh Gin; Glengoyne Highland Single Malt; Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt; Rosebank Lowland Single Malt; and King Robert II.

Ian Macleod says King Robert II is the number one value whisky in Global Travel Retail and the Speciality Malt Collection.

“Our expansion into the Americas is a hugely important focus in 2024 and we are really looking forward to meeting operators in person at The Summit of the Americas,” said William Ovens, Global Travel Retail Director for Ian Macleod Distillers.

“We are delighted to bring this unique portfolio of exceptional spirits brands to the show and to Americas Travel Retail for our customers,” said Juan Gentile founder at DISC.

Appointed in September 2024, DISC, a premium wines & spirits distribution business, says it is focusing initially on building IMD’s presence in US travel retail in line with the company’s domestic presence and cruise ships.

Gentile added: “We have already secured listings for Edinburgh Gin and Glengoyne, Rosebank and Tamdhu single malts with key operators including DFS, DFA and London Supply. There has also been a great deal of interest from most key customers in the region and we look forward to exploring these opportunities for the IMD portfolio brands during IAADFS next week.

