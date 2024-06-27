iCoupon expands into South America with several retailer partnerships

iCoupon, a global intelligent vouchering platform, has secured partnerships with a number of leading retailers in South America and is now live in 22 airports across the region.

These deals mean iCoupon’s automated vouchering system is now live in: four airports across Brazil; nine in Chile; two in Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica and Panama; and one in Uruguay.

The retailers iCoupon has partnered with include: Morpho; Hot Dog Club; Flying Dogs; Paris6; A Saideira; Born Sense; Grupo Fit; Kozinhas; and Qa2 Restaurant e Lanchonete and Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A.

iCoupon said its expansion into the South American market will enable its airline partners in Europe and North America to extend their use of the platform to key locations throughout South America – providing a solution for passengers whose flights have been delayed.

The iCoupon platform’s contact-free technology applies vouchers directly to passengers’ boarding passes in the case of flight disruption, removing the need for physical vouchers or download processes for digital wallet solutions.

Richard Bye, CEO of iCoupon, said: “Our entry into the South American market is an exciting next step for us at iCoupon and it’s great to be making our first foray into a region with such incredible potential. Expanding our intelligent vouchering platform into South America will allow airlines and retailers in the region to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, offering a more seamless experience for their customers.

With over 740 million passengers taking to the skies across Latin America every year, this is clearly a market where there is considerable demand for our services, and where technologies such as ours that streamline the travel experience can make a significant impact.”

