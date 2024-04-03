Imperial Brands back at Summit of Americas with cross-category portfolio

By Luke Barras-hill |

Julia Neumaier, Global Duty Free Regional Manager for Region West, Imperial Brands.

Imperial Brands will make its return to the Summit of the Americas this month with a dedicated booth displaying a range of cross-category brands.

Delegates to the event organised by the International Association of Airport and Duty Free stores (IAADFS) on 14-17 April at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach, Florida, will discover the likes of Backwoods, USA Gold, Winston and Kool and international label Davidoff cigarettes.

The tobacco company says it remains dedicated to offering a strong assortment to meet the evolving demands of travelling consumers within the unique environment of travel retail – a shop window for adult smokers and nicotine users alike.

Imperial Brands Global Duty Free Regional Manager for Region West Julia Neumaier commented: “We are delighted to be returning to the Summit of the America with an Imperial Brands’ booth, and this is a testament to our dedication to the Americas region and the travel retail industry.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to IAADFS for their unwavering partnership and collaboration in advancing the Americas travel retail sector. Personally, I am looking forward to meeting with established, as well as new business partners to explore opportunities for the travellers in the Americas.

“We all want to deliver the perfect offer for our shoppers, so the more we can do to work closely with the wider industry to deliver more meaningful experiences for the consumer, the brighter the future is for us all.”

Imperial Brands can be found at stand 515.

