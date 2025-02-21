Imperial Brands reinforces commitment to Americas with DF&TR Summit return

By Luke Barras-hill

Julie Neumaier of Imperial Brands, which will return to the 2025 Summit of the Americas in Miami to highlight its cross-category and consumer-centric brand offerings.

Tobacco firm Imperial Brands will exhibit for a second consecutive year at the DF&TR Summit of the Americas (8-11 March) having returned to the event in 2024 following a five-year hiatus.

Imperial Brands says it recognises the Americas market as ‘pivotal’ within the global travel retail tobacco sector and is poised to present its product portfolio featuring global names and popular regional brands at the IAADFS-run event at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami.

Davidoff cigarettes will be front and centre, in addition to Lambert & Butler (L&B) and popular US brands such as Backwoods and USA Gold.

Alongside presenting key product offerings, Imperial Brands will use the event to engage with its partners and stakeholders in the region, both new and established.

Julia Neumaier, Regional Manager at Imperial Brands, commented: “The demands of travelling consumers continue to evolve, and we at Imperial embrace evolution.

“We are delighted to return to the Summit of the Americas at such an exciting time as it moves to Miami for 2025. This event remains an essential platform for us to connect with partners and stakeholders in one of the travel retail tobacco sector’s core markets.”

Imperial Brands can be found at booth 507 at IAADFS Summit of the Americas.

