InMotion inks deal with uCloudlink to list skus in 120+ US airport retail stores

Customers to WHSmith-owned InMotion’s US airport shops will now be able to purchase products from mobile and data traffic sharing marketplace uCloudlink Group.

The Nasdaq-listed mobile technology firm has agreed a co-operation agreement with the airport-based technology retailer to stock the former’s GlocalMe Life and GlocalMe Mobile/Fixed Broadband series of products.

The GlocalMe Life range, which includes KeyTracker, RoamPlug, and Unicord, and GlocalMe Mobile/Fixed Broadband products are currently found in more than 30 major airports across the US and will now gradually roll out across InMotion’s North American airport retail estate.

UCloudlink Group is ‘actively negotiating’ with WHSmith to expand the availability of the mobile tech solutions across Europe, read a statement.

Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of uCloudlink, said: “This partnership with InMotion, North America’s largest airport-based electronics retailer, significantly expands the retail presence of our products, offering superior network connectivity and convenience to travellers globally.

“This partnership is a critical part of our broader strategy to leverage our GlocalMe ecosystem and its integrated innovative core HyperConn and cloud SIM solutions to expand our global presence through business partners and channels globally.

“With other solutions already in development, we will continue to develop partnerships with global key channel partners across the United States and Europe in the coming quarters.”

