ITRC and All Play Perfume partner to bring MLB-inspired fragrances to GTR

Image Credit: ITRC

All Play Perfume, the MLB (Major League Baseball) fragrance category official sublicense partner in the US, has partnered with ITRC (International & Travel Retail Consultants), to introduce its new MLB-inspired fragrance collection to the US and Caribbean travel retail market.

Blending the emotional power of baseball culture with premium fragrance and collectible design, All Play Perfume is said to reimagine fan merchandise through a lifestyle-driven concept created for gifting, collecting and high-visibility retail environments.

The fragrances centre a US-patented baseball-inspired bottle featuring distinctive stitching details, polished metallic accents and official team branding.

The launch collection, making its debut this autumn, will focus on eight MLB teams: New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals.

The license covers all MLB teams, allowing additional teams to be added as the programme develops, including by request from travel retail operators based on store location, local fan demand or cruise passenger profile.

Image Credit: ITRC

Priced accessibly at MSRP US$68, the 100ml collection was developed to appeal both to fragrance consumers and sports fans seeking a product that extends beyond traditional licensed merchandise into the world of lifestyle and self-expression.

“All Play is a natural fit for travel retail because it instantly connects emotion, destination and gifting,” noted ITRC President Rob Robertaccio. “The baseball-inspired bottle creates immediate stopping power, while the MLB team connection gives retailers a strong story around fan identity, sense of place and collectible appeal.”

ITRC said the concept is particularly relevant for airport retail, where local team merchandise is already a proven part of the shopping experience in both duty free and duty paid domestic terminals.

Image Credit: ITRC

That relevance is especially clear in major US gateways, where airport retailers already tailor assortments around home-market teams. The cruise sector is another key target.

“Cruise ships bring together fans from every region, which makes a multi-team assortment especially compelling,” Robertaccio added. “A Miami sailing, for example, can still create demand for Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, Red Sox, Phillies or Braves product because the passenger base reflects a broad cross-section of US fans.”

“With All Play, we wanted to capture the soul of the game in a product fans can wear, collect and gift,” said All Play Perfume’s Gil Mannarini. “This is not simply a licensed fragrance. It is a lifestyle object inspired by the emotional connection people have with baseball and the iconic teams that define American sports culture.”

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