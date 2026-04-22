Image Credit: PANYNJ/American Airlines/ASUR Airports/Phoenix Infrastructure Group. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, American Airlines, ASUR Airports, and Phoenix Infrastructure Group are celebrating the completion of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 8 transformation with the grand opening of a $125 million commercial programme. The major upgrade, unveiled on 21 April 2026, has given rise to more than 60 new dining, retail, duty-free and experiential concepts that reflect the ‘culture, tastes and creative spirit’ of the airport’s home borough and city. There’s a total of 20 local dining and retail brands operating alongside global favourites, giving travellers passing thorugh T8 a distinctive Queens and New York City inspired experience.

The debut of the new commercial programme makes T8 the first completed terminal redevelopment project in the Port Authority’s $19 billion transformation of JFK. The commercial redesign follows the $400 million expansion and modernisation of the terminal, which was completed in 2022 by American Airlines, encompassing five new widebody gates, four new widebody parking positions, an expanded and upgraded baggage handling system and 130,000 square feet of new and refurbished space.

“Nearly a decade ago, the Port Authority unveiled its vision plan for the transformation of JFK International Airport into a world class global gateway that would once again be worthy of the city it calls home,” said Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia. “With the completion of Terminal 8 and the debut of its diverse, locally inspired commercial programme, we are giving passengers their first glimpse into what a new JFK will represent with a best-in-class experience from curb to gate.”Commented Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole: “Terminal 8 and its new, locally inspired commercial programme will create a unique sense of place that elevates the travel experience to what is now an enjoyable part of the journey. “As we’ve done at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal A, at LaGuardia Airport and now at JFK, the Port Authority is making historic investments with our private partners to create a passenger experience that will be among the best in the world.” Image Credit: PANYNJ/American Airlines/ASUR Airports/Phoenix Infrastructure Group

To build a ‘best-in-class’ concessions programme, the Port Authority and ASUR conducted outreach with local elected officials and community partners to attract local and diverse businesses, with ASUR going the extra mile by pairing local operators with leading brands and partners.Five graduates of the Port Authority’s Institute of Concessions, including the minority owners behind Bklyn Blend, Rincón Salvadoreño, Harisa Hot Honey, Beautiful Amore Skincare and the historic Neir’s Tavern, have joined Terminal 8 through licensing deals, product placement and joint venture partnerships, creating an authentic reflection of the surrounding communities.“We are proud to partner with the Port Authority, American Airlines, and our many suppliers, joint-venture partners and entrepreneurs to deliver a dynamic experience rooted in the heart of New York and built to set a new standard for what’s possible in an airport terminal,” said ASUR Airports VP, JFK, Ian Carter. “By elevating local businesses and expanding opportunities for diverse operators, we are transforming the passenger journey and strengthening the neighbourhoods and communities that make New York City.” Image Credit: PANYNJ/American Airlines/ASUR Airports/Phoenix Infrastructure Group

Added Phoenix Infrastructure Group CEO and Founder Jeremy Ebie: “As a minority‑owned infrastructure firm ourselves, Phoenix Infrastructure Group is proud to help deliver a concessions programme that expands real opportunity for local, diverse, and emerging businesses. “We are proud to deliver this terminal redevelopment with our partner ASUR Airports in sharing a joint commitment to people, place, and opportunity. “Airports are among the most dynamic infrastructure assets and economic drivers a community can have, powering economic growth, connecting people to places, and creating meaningful development beyond the terminal. “JFK is a tremendous asset, and it’s rewarding to see this transformation not only within Terminal 8 but also throughout the Queens community.” The centrepiece of the redevelopment is The Boroughs Food Hall by MERA, featuring a mixture of beloved New York institutions and emerging local concepts, including Cobblestones, Black Star Bakery & Café, Mito, Naya, Flavortown Kitchen by Guy Fieri, Bklyn Blend, Bagel Boss, and Le Petit Gourmet. The newly launched programme also features the first US airport locations of Eataly and Peach Palace by Momofuku. Plus, T8 introduces some of New York’s most recognisable dining names, including Bowery Meat Company and the Black Tap portfolio of brands. Travellers can discover local staples such as Black Tap Singles & Doubles, Black Tap Bar, Tender Crush, Zaro’s Family Bakery, Alidoro, Dos Toros Taqueria, Neir’s Tavern and Golden Krust – that’s on top of global favourites including Pret a Manger, Shake Shack, Starbucks, Dunkin’, and Jimmy John’s.

Image Credit: PANYNJ/American Airlines/ASUR Airports/Phoenix Infrastructure Group

Alongside the food hall, passengers can experience a completely reimagined duty-free environment created by Avolta’s Dufry team. New retail destinations include W. 12th St. Market, Beauty on 5th, The Park @ T8, BKLYN Shopping, and an expanded collection of luxury boutiques featuring Longchamp, Marc Jacobs, Lacoste, BOSS, TAG Heuer, Breitling, Montblanc, premium designer sunglasses through Avolta’s Suncatcher concept plus Pre Loved Luxury offering jewellery, watches, and upcycled high-end leather goods. The Connoisseur Collection introduces a curated selection of fine spirits, tobacco, and the terminal’s new hidden speakeasy, Blinded Tiger, while Bubbles on 5th weaves together fragrances with Champagne and wine. Retail offerings include I Love NY, Dear NYC, iPorte, five Hudson stores, MAC and M&Ms. The new LEGO store features an extensive selection of LEGO sets and exclusive airport products, along with demonstration tables for hands-on play. Natchie and Alchemy., operated by small, local, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurs, opened as part of the small business accelerator programme, which now includes The Collective, a curated retail concept bringing together independent New York brands. Passengers can also enjoy upgraded amenities through Gameway’s immersive video lounge, the private workspace suites of Minute Suites and three local, woman-owned Currency Exchange locations. Image Credit: PANYNJ/American Airlines/ASUR Airports/Phoenix Infrastructure Group

“Being part of the commercial redevelopment of Terminal 8 is a significant opportunity to help shape the next era of the JFK passenger experience,” said North America, Avolta President & CEO, Steve Johnson. “This project reflects a bold vision for modern travel, and we’re proud to contribute through a retail and dining programme that elevates local businesses, showcases New York’s culture, and delivers world‑class hospitality. Working alongside the Port Authority, American Airlines, ASUR Airports, and our local partners, we’re committed to creating a terminal that brings lasting value and pride to the community it serves.” As American Airlines Vice President for Corporate Real Estate Amanda Zhang summarised: “Everything we do at Terminal 8 is rooted in one simple goal: making our customers’ journeys more enjoyable and more comfortable from the moment they arrive. “This commercial transformation builds on our significant investment in Terminal 8 and reflects our relentless focus on improving the customer experience. “By bringing together iconic New York brands, modern amenities, and thoughtful spaces, we’re creating an experience that feels welcoming, intuitive, and worthy of the customers who fly with us every day while also supporting local businesses, jobs, and the communities that make New York such a special place to travel through and call home.”

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