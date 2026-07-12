JFK Terminal 5 expands dining offer as $100m redevelopment progresses

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Fraport USA
JFK Terminal 5 expands dining offer as 0m redevelopment progresses

Eataly has opened a 3,800sq ft restaurant, wine bar and grab-and-go marketplace at JFK T5.

JetBlue, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Fraport USA have unveiled a series of new dining and retail concepts at JFK Terminal 5 as part of the terminal’s ongoing $100 million redevelopment programme.

The refresh will ultimately introduce more than 40 new shops, restaurants, communal spaces and art installations inspired by New York City’s boroughs, with almost a dozen new concessions already open.

“At Terminal 5, we are creating more than an airport experience. We are creating a place that reflects the spirit of New York,” said Jose Cuevas, Vice President, Fraport New York. “The refresh is transforming the terminal, offering exceptional dining and retail experiences, art, entertainment and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces that come together to foster discovery, comfort and connection.”

Among the latest openings are Italian marketplace and restaurant Eataly, New York’s oldest continuously operating dim sum restaurant Nom Wah, and street food favourite The Halal Guys.

Eataly has opened a 3,800sq ft restaurant, wine bar and grab-and-go marketplace, while Nom Wah brings its handmade dumplings and classic dishes to the terminal in a 3,500sq ft restaurant and bar inspired by its original 1920 Chinatown location. The Halal Guys has also joined the line-up with its signature halal chicken and gyro platters.

The expanding food and beverage offer joins existing concepts including Leon’s Bagels, Jacob’s Pickles, Melt Shop, Dunkin’ and Shake Shack, while new retail additions include InMotion, Park Emporium and gaming lounge Gameway.

“Congratulations to JetBlue and Fraport USA for providing passengers with an authentic taste of New York as part of the $100 million refresh of JetBlue’s flagship terminal,” said Teresa Rizzuto, General Manager of JFK International Airport. “The addition of Eataly, Nom Wah Tea Parlor and The Halal Guys aligns with the Port Authority’s vision for a new JFK with a uniquely New York experience that will become an enjoyable part of the passenger journey.”

Further New York-based brands are expected to join the terminal in the coming months.

“Each new opening of our Terminal 5 refresh brings another flavour of our hometown for our customers to explore,” said Stephanie Evans Greene, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand at JetBlue. “We’re so proud to celebrate the variety New York offers while giving our customers more choices to love, improving their experience even before takeoff.”

The redevelopment also includes the creation of Central Node Park, a new concourse gathering space inspired by New York’s parks, which will host pop-up experiences, live performances and cultural events when it opens in September.

READ MORE: SSP wins new food and beverage contracts at JFK Terminal 5

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READ MORE: Duty Free Americas and Lego Group open new store at JFK Terminal 8

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