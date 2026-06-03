Journey For Good Foundation, the charitable arm of Avolta in North America, has awarded $540,000 to 22 charitable organisations across the United States as part of its first grant cycle of 2026.

The grants, distributed between January and April, support organisations focused on addressing the root causes of poverty through food security, housing, education and workforce development. The latest funding round follows a milestone year for the Foundation, which celebrated its 10th anniversary and surpassed $5 million in lifetime giving during 2025.

Journey For Good Foundation Chairman Steve Johnson said the programme reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to supporting communities through sustainable, locally led initiatives. “We have an unwavering commitment to addressing the root causes of poverty in the communities we serve,” he said. “By supporting the remarkable work of these organisations across North America, we are helping expand access to critical resources, stability and opportunity for individuals and families facing significant hardship.

“This impact is made possible through the generosity of travellers and the extraordinary dedication of Avolta team members and partners who continue to champion our mission with compassion and purpose.”

The Foundation supports projects that provide access to food, shelter, education, job training and employment opportunities, while also funding programmes dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

Funding for the grants comes largely from traveller donations collected across Avolta’s duty free, convenience and food & beverage operations in the United States and Canada, including locations operated by Dufry, Hudson and HMSHost. Customers are able to round up purchases to the nearest dollar at participating locations, with the proceeds directed towards anti-poverty initiatives. Additional support comes from Avolta employees and sponsors of the Foundation’s annual charity golf tournament.

Journey For Good Foundation Director Jordan Silverman said the travel retail industry continues to play an important role in supporting communities across North America. “Every donation made to Journey For Good Foundation represents hope and opportunity for someone in need,” he explained. “Thanks to the generosity of travellers, sponsors of our annual charity golf classic and the dedication of Avolta team members in North America, we have funded programmes that provide critical resources and tools aimed at breaking the cycles of poverty and homelessness.

“We are proud to continue to be a powerful force for good through travel retail and food and beverage and further create connections with the communities we serve.”

Among the organisations receiving funding in this grant cycle are Blessings in a Backpack Louisville, Brooklyn Book Bodega, Food for Others, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Memphis Union Mission, Oasis Center, Son of a Saint, St. Louis Area Foodbank, YouthCare in Seattle and the United Service Organizations (USO), alongside several regional chapters of Communities In Schools.

The latest grants form part of three planned giving cycles for 2026, as the Foundation continues to expand its support for community-based programmes focused on creating long-term social impact.

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