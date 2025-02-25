King of Reach by B&S targets Americas confectionery and spirits growth

King of Reach, part of B&S Group, has announced new and continued spirits and confectionery brand partnerships ahead of next month’s IAADFS Summit of the Americas in Miami, to be held March 8-11.

King of Reach is partnering with Suntory Global Spirits, Storck and CloePa to target development of the duty free and travel retail channels in the Americas. King of Reach also continues its partnerships across the Americas with Mars Wrigley, Haribo, and Mark Anthony Brands International for the White Claw, Bearface, and Glendalough spirits brands.

Signalling the company’s commitment to the region, it recently opened a LATAM HQ in Montevideo, Uruguay and increased its sales team and brand ambassadors in this location with the sole purpose of servicing its brand partners there.

Joris Broekmans, Global GTR Director, noted the expansion opportunities present in the Americas: “We anticipate fast-growing business results due to an expanded regional team with powerful new and existing brand partnerships on board this year .

The goal of the team is to make premium, multi-category products eﬀortlessly accessible for our partners in the duty-free and travel retail market, enhancing experiences for travellers across the Americas, anytime, anywhere.”

“Alongside brand owners, we aim to grow the business together at the retail level. King of Reach is able to constantly do this, by combining our understanding of customer needs, our sophisticated data analytics tools and applying best practices provided by our multi-category strategic brand owners,” added Tijn Oomens, Head of Americas GTR.

King of Reach added it will be supporting all its brand partners in 2025 via high-profile promotions, activations, tastings, and staff training executed by its brand ambassadors in key LATAM and US locations.

