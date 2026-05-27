Lagardère Travel Retail opens ‘last-minute’ duty free store at Jorge Chávez

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Reta
– TRBusiness

Duty Free Express is a new last-minute duty-free store at Jorge Chávez International Airport.

Lagardère Travel Retail has opened a Duty Free Express store at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, designed especially to make it quicker and more convenient for travellers to make last-minute duty-free purchases.

Spanning 182sqm, the new unit builds on the retailer’s existing 4,000 sqm of duty-free and duty-paid retail space and 3,300 sqm dining area within the hub’s new terminal, which opened in June 2025.

Duty Free Express extends an opportunity to travellers to shop all the way to the final moments before boarding.

“The opening of Duty Free Express marks another step forward in strengthening the commercial offering of the new Jorge Chávez Airport,” said Marinela Beke, Retail Business Manager at Lima Airport Partners.

“We want every passenger to find a shopping experience at the airport that is agile, modern, and aligned with the international standards that today define the world’s leading airport terminals.”

The store has been designed with time-pressed travellers in mind, giving rise to a ‘streamlined, accessible and efficient’ duty-free offer that’s ideally positioned at the gate.

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Reta
– TRBusiness

The new unit spans 182sqm with an assortment spanning perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, food, fashion and other categories.

Passengers can browse and buy from a diverse assortment spanning perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, food, fashion and other categories, with the store tailored to suit a wide range of traveller profiles and purchasing needs.

“This new opening is important in that it will help us to maximise the commercial opportunity at Lima Jorge Chávez Airport, while offering travellers even greater choice and convenience,” said Miguel Ruiz, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail.

“As ever we are grateful to Lima Airport Partners for their support in helping identify new ways to serve our customers even more efficiently.”

 READ NEXT: Lagardère Travel Retail revenue hits €1,365m in Q1 2026

READ NEXT: ASUTIL: Four main dynamics driving opportunities for DF&TR in LATAM

READ NEXT: Lima Airport CCO: Defining the new Jorge Chávez

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