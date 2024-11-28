Lancaster debuts in Argentina exclusively with Avolta duty free stores

By Benedict Evans

Lancaster Monaco was the first to introduce retinol into cosmetics in 1976.

Lancaster has debuted in Argentina with advanced solutions to protect and repair skin from sun-induced damage, available exclusively at duty free shops via partnership with Avolta from November 2024.

Lancaster’s sun care and skin care collections will be available exclusively in the travel retail channel in Argentina as the first location in the Americas, listing its Sun Beauty range, Sun Perfect range, and its latest advancement Golden Lift.

Sun Beauty is a complete range offering all the protection of Lancaster in a variety of lightweight textures to adapt to all skin types and preferences, revealing a healthy-looking golden tan.

This line includes face protection: Sun Beauty Face Cream SPF 30 & SPF 50; Sun Beauty Face Fluid SPF 30; Sun Beauty Face Fluid Sensitive Skin SPF 50. It also includes body protection in the form of: Sun Beauty Body Water SPF 30 & SPF 50; Sun Beauty Body Oil SPF 30; Sun Beauty Body Mist SPF 30 & SPF 50; and Sun Beauty Body Milk SPF 30.

Specifically developed for the face, Sun Perfect is Lancaster’s most advanced global anti-aging sun care line, formulated with technologies including: Full Light Technology; Anti-Aging Technology; Sun Repair System; and Glow Booster Complex.

These work together to provide broad sun protection, repair sun-induced damage, and improve skin luminosity for a natural, healthy-looking glow, all year round.

The whole Sun Perfect range is water-resistant, dermatologist tested and non-comedogenic.

Lancaster Golden Lift is described by Lancaster as ‘the ultimate lifting skincare’.

Finally, the new Golden Lift collection is reinforced with a powerful dipeptide complex to stimulate the production of new elastic fibers and restore the skin’s elastic properties.

Combined with an exclusive retinoid blend safe for sensitive skin, the cutting-edge formula lifts, sculpts and smooths without sensitizing the skin.

