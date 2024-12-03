Lancôme’s striking Rose Agora store concept blooms with DFS at LAX

Lancome Rose Agora at TBIT

The Lancôme Rose Agora counter at LAX’s TBIT opened on 1 June, 2024.

Lancôme has joined forces with DFS to open a striking new beauty destination inspired by its Rose Agora concept at Los Angeles International Airport’s (LAX’s) Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT).

Designed to lure travellers seeking elevated beauty experiences, the store blends the latest technology with personalised services.

Digital screens showcasing Lancôme’s latest campaigns, newest products, and hero offerings are strategically placed to help drive shoppers to the immersive space.

“Our new Lancôme Rose Agora look, now live from east to west, invites travellers on a discovery journey into our three categories, presenting an uplifted beauty routine proven by science and powered by beauty, with a personalised service that greets all to our positive stories and emotions,” said Martin Ortiz de Rosas, Brand General Manager for Travel Retail Americas.

The Rose Agora store design concept celebrates Lancôme’s signature rose, in an elegant and modern retail destination.

It has been crafted to cater to the needs of busy travellers, with an emphasis on efficiency and indulgence in equal measure.

For those on a tight schedule, there are dedicated areas showcasing travel exclusive products and quick pick-up items.

Passengers with more time on their hands can discover inviting spaces for leisurely browsing and can take advantage of the personalised consultations on offer.

Lancome Rose Agora at TBIT

The reimagined Lancôme Rose Agora counter at DFS at Los Angeles International Airport.

“We are delighted to partner with Lancôme to present this reimagined counter at DFS, Los Angeles International Airport,” said Quentin Chan, General Manager, DFS Los Angeles International Airport.

“The enhanced space offers our discerning customers an elevated, interactive experience to explore Lancôme’s extensive array of luxury beauty offerings.

“This aligns perfectly with our ongoing mission as the world’s leading luxury travel retailer to create unforgettable retail moments for our customers at every point of their journey.”

The space, which opened on 1 June 2024, also features Lancôme’s Shade Finder technology which analysis people’s skin tones in order to recommend the best-fit shade from the brand’s extensive range of foundations.

Curated, self-shoppable displays invite travellers to delve into Lancôme’s world of beauty. Plus, visitors can find out more about Lancôme’s latest fragrance and skincare innovations at the central gondola.

This inviting centrepiece speaks of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, made with 100% eco-designed materials and incorporating 50% recycled plastic.

