The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has announced that John Price, Managing Director of Americas Market Intelligence (AMI), will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 Summit of the Americas.

Price will kick-start the conference session programme at the event, which is being held from 8-11 March at the InterContinental Miami in Florida.

Sessions begin on the morning of Sunday 9 March, with the keynote set to delve into the political, economic and social trends in Latin America that drive the travel sector.

Price will review recent travel trends and the evolution of Latin America’s affluent and mass-affluent travellers.

His presentation will include a review of the economic outlook for the region for the next several years and will look at longer-term trends that have an impact on Latin America travel.

“We look forward to John’s engaging and informative presentation, which will provide valuable and actionable intelligence to our 2025 Summit attendees,” commented IAADFS President and CEO Michael Payne.

Fluent in English and Spanish, Price is considered a veteran of Latin America market consulting, having undertaken 4,000 consulting engagements in the region since 1993.

He has published over 100 articles on Latin American business trends, maintains a column in Latin Trade and co-wrote and co-edited Can Latin America Compete? in 2007.

Price teaches as an adjunct professor at Florida International University and a guest lecturer at the University of Miami. He is also a former board member of Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos, a LatAm orphanage network, and is an active board member of the Canadian Council of the Americas.

He is also a keen supporter of El Techo, an innovative charity that builds sturdy homes in Latin American economically disadvantaged communities.

Arrangements for the wider conference programme sessions are ‘almost finalised’, according to IAADFS, and will be revealed soon.

The discounted registration rate is available until Friday 17 January while the room reservation deadline is Friday 7 February.

IAADFS advises attendees to reserve their accommodation as soon as possible, while availability lasts.

