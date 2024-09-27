Latin Gin appoints Premier Global Trading as independent DF&TR sales agent 

Latin Gin has announced the appointment of Premier Global Trading, Inc. (PGT) as their independent sales agent for the duty free and travel retail channel, noting PGT brings extensive industry knowledge and operational expertise to support Latin Gin’s growth and expansion.

Both companies said they are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring, including enhanced customer experiences and new market opportunities.

“PGT’s experience and understanding of travel retail and strategic approach will be instrumental in driving our shared success. We are thrilled about this new chapter and the opportunities it presents for us to strengthen our partnerships,” said Winston Lopez, Florida Market Manager and LATAM Market Director for Latin Gin

Elizabeth Taylor, President of PGT, added: “I am excited to be part of this dynamic and forward-thinking team. I look forward to engaging with our retail partners at TFWA in Cannes, as we pursue growth and foster teamwork.”

Taylor also noted this collaboration represents a significant milestone for both Latin Gin and PGT, offering fresh perspectives and enhanced solutions for Latin Gin in the travel retail market.

READ MORE: Diageo reports 4.8% profit drop in FY24 following poor LAC performance

READ MORE: Nikka Whisky and Monarq Group seal distribution deal for the Caribbean

READ MORE: Loch Lomond inks strategic distribution agreement with Blue Caterpillar