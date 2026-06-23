Liht Organics expands Americas reach through IBBI partnership

Image Credit: Liht Organics

Liht Organics is accelerating its international growth strategy through a new partnership with Florida-based International Brand Builders Inc. (IBBI), while building on strong interest generated during a recent showcase event in Singapore.

The organic cosmetics brand has appointed IBBI to represent its portfolio across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America, targeting both domestic retail and travel retail opportunities. The move follows the opening of Liht Organics’ new fulfilment centre in New Jersey, which has been established to support growing demand across the Americas and facilitate the development of travel retail-exclusive products.

Through the partnership, IBBI will represent the full Liht Organics range, including recent launches such as the Pore Perfection Primer.

Astrid Steinhaeuser, Sales Director at IBBI, said: “The IBBI team sees this as a perfect addition to our focus on clean beauty, and one of the first organic brands available in the channel. We look forward to presenting it to our key retail partners, both in travel retail and domestic markets across the US, Caribbean and Latin America. We already know that many retailers are looking past clean for organic as it is a future trend that already has a strong following.”

Liht Organics Founder Nerissa Polke described the agreement as an important milestone in the company’s wider expansion plans. “Our partnership with IBBI represents an important milestone in our global growth strategy,” she said. “As consumers become increasingly conscious about what they put on their skin, we are seeing growing demand for genuinely organic beauty products that deliver both performance and transparency. IBBI’s expertise, relationships and understanding of the beauty landscape across the Americas make them the ideal partner to help us introduce Liht Organics to a wider audience and strengthen our position within both domestic and travel retail markets.”

The announcement comes shortly after Liht Organics hosted a showcase event in Singapore in mid-May, which attracted interest from retailers and industry stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the company, the event has resulted in ongoing discussions with several airport retailers and domestic retail partners throughout APAC, supporting its ambitions to expand further within the region.

Richard Thorpe, Travel Retail Consultant Director to Liht Organics, said: “The response we received in Singapore exceeded our expectations and further validates the growing demand for clean and organic beauty products across travel retail. We were particularly encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by airport retailers throughout the region, many of whom are actively seeking brands that offer greater transparency, sustainability and authenticity.

“Today’s traveller is increasingly informed about ingredients and wants products that align with their values, creating a significant opportunity for brands such as Liht Organics.”

Liht Organics formulates its products with up to 90% USDA-certified organic ingredients and positions itself as a vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free beauty brand. The company believes the beauty sector is increasingly moving beyond ‘clean beauty’ towards certified organic products that offer greater transparency, traceability and consumer trust.

With new infrastructure in place, expanding distribution partnerships and growing retailer interest across both the Americas and Asia-Pacific, Liht Organics is aiming to strengthen its presence across domestic and travel retail channels worldwide.

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