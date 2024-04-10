Lindt appoints Nicolas Sobredo as Head of GTR North & Central America

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli (Lindt) has appointed Nicolas Sobredo as Regional Head of GTR North & Central America, effective immediately.

Lindt says the move reflects the company’s intention to drive growth for confectionery in the Americas region, by splitting responsibilities for South America and North & Central America.

Sobredo will report to Peter Zehnder, Head of Global Travel Retail at Lindt, and lead the expansion of Lindt’s travel retail business, with a key focus on brand building and accelerating sales performance across the region.

Commenting on the appointment, Zehnder said: “I would like to welcome Nicolas to the team and wish him and Markus great success in taking the Americas region to the next level. Nicolas is an experienced travel retail executive whose knowledge and deep understanding of the region’s dynamics will undoubtedly positively impact our business in North and Central America.

I would also like to thank Markus for his huge efforts in managing the GTR Americas business over the last 10 years. The new structure will enable us to deployresources in North and Central America, where we have identified significant growth opportunities, while at the same time maintaining dedicated resources for LATAM to develop further.”

Sobredo’s duties will include further development of the duty-paid business in the USA and develop, implement, and oversee the GTR strategy throughout North and Central America.

Sobredo previously worked across Latin America and the Caribbean.

He also held retail and business development roles with global FMCG companies in various markets in North and Latin America.

Sobredo added: “The strong recovery of the travel industry and impressive double-digit growth of Lindt’s global travel retail business in 2023 make for an exciting time to be joining the company. I’m looking forward to implementing key objectives from the Category Vision to drive regional growth andadd confectionery to every basket.”

