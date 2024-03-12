Marketing agency Purple rebrands and opens its first Americas HQ

By Benedict Evans |

Wepurple

Group Managing Partner Alex Cook has relocated to Mexico to lead its Americas branch.

Wepurple (formerly Purple) has expanded to a sixth location in Mexico City and its first in the Americas, where it says the integrated design and marketing agency group will support clients in travel retail and domestic channels in the Americas and Caribbean.

Headquartered in Singapore, the Group also officially unveiled the evolution of its name to Wepurple.

Wepurple says its approach to brand storytelling and consumer experiences is embodied by a philosophy it coins ‘purpling’, and that It the name changes protects the agency’s brand in new international markets, while reflecting a cohesive, collaborative and inclusive approach.

Alex Cook, Group Managing Partner at Wepurple Americas, has established an office in the cosmopolitan neighborhood of Polanco and made several initial hires, with more ‘Purplers’ set to join in the coming months.

“As part of our mission to ‘Purple the World’, we have a clear focus on geographic expansion to serve more effectively global brands that are looking for solutions from partners that intimately understand the nuances of different markets,” said Cook, adding: “With established presence for the Group in Asia, Europe and South Africa, we’ve added some Latin salsa to the Wepurple recipe as we look to the Americas for future growth.”

Wepurple team

Pictured: Mike Vazquez (Graphic & Digital Designer); Maria Barrera (Operations Manager); Aldrins Maysse (Retail Designer); Alex Cook and Claudia Ugalde (Client Director).

Wepurple Americas says it is well under way with several creative projects across the US and Mexico, specifically in: retail & interior design; graphic & packaging design; digital design & development; PR & communications and production.

Olivier Gromett, Group Managing Partner and Network Director for Wepurple, commented: “The next chapter of WEPURPLE sees us make strategic investments to gain footholds in new markets worldwide. We see a lot of potential in placing an operation in the world’s sixth largest metropolitan area and the interest in our Mexico move, with immediate client gains.”

READ MORE: TRBusiness Magazine

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and...

image description image description
International

BREAKING: AsPac Travel Retail Awards finalists

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are pleased to announce today (19 February) the finalists in the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Heathrow "deeply disappointed" in tax-free shopping pass in Spring Budget Europe
image description
Heinemann confirms allocation of 14 stores aboard Icon of the Seas International
image description
Federal funds boost US airports; Summit preview The Americas
image description
Rituals relaunches bestselling Sakura line with discovery event in Amsterdam International
image description
Dubai Duty Free draws millionaire as tennis championships conclude Middle East
image description
Businesses call for tax-free return as budget looms Europe
image description
PMI extends IQOS smoke-free portfolio to 34 additional duty free markets International
image description
Interview: Oliver Gottschling talks contract gains and reviving airline retail International
image description
Aena commercial revenue +21% in 2023; SPP up 'across all business lines' Europe
image description
NEW: Spend a workday with… One World Duty Free's Gary Leong International
right