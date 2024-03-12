Marketing agency Purple rebrands and opens its first Americas HQ

Wepurple (formerly Purple) has expanded to a sixth location in Mexico City and its first in the Americas, where it says the integrated design and marketing agency group will support clients in travel retail and domestic channels in the Americas and Caribbean.

Headquartered in Singapore, the Group also officially unveiled the evolution of its name to Wepurple.

Wepurple says its approach to brand storytelling and consumer experiences is embodied by a philosophy it coins ‘purpling’, and that It the name changes protects the agency’s brand in new international markets, while reflecting a cohesive, collaborative and inclusive approach.

Alex Cook, Group Managing Partner at Wepurple Americas, has established an office in the cosmopolitan neighborhood of Polanco and made several initial hires, with more ‘Purplers’ set to join in the coming months.

“As part of our mission to ‘Purple the World’, we have a clear focus on geographic expansion to serve more effectively global brands that are looking for solutions from partners that intimately understand the nuances of different markets,” said Cook, adding: “With established presence for the Group in Asia, Europe and South Africa, we’ve added some Latin salsa to the Wepurple recipe as we look to the Americas for future growth.”

Wepurple Americas says it is well under way with several creative projects across the US and Mexico, specifically in: retail & interior design; graphic & packaging design; digital design & development; PR & communications and production.

Olivier Gromett, Group Managing Partner and Network Director for Wepurple, commented: “The next chapter of WEPURPLE sees us make strategic investments to gain footholds in new markets worldwide. We see a lot of potential in placing an operation in the world’s sixth largest metropolitan area and the interest in our Mexico move, with immediate client gains.”

