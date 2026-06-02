Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR

Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (ITR) has partnered with Avolta to introduce the first M&M’s Experience shop-in-shop in Latin America, at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport Terminal 3 Arrivals.

The M&M’s Experience shop-in-shop is the fifth such opening within the past year, and the first global roll-out with Avolta.

The São Paulo space has been designed to maximise immersive brand storytelling and strong commercial performance. Key features include a “You & Who” digital experience station, where visitors can create animated video messages to share with friends and family.

A dedicated gifting display spotlights exclusive products and sleeves inspired by São Paulo and Brazilian cultures, while a striking ceiling installation made of colourful M&M’S tins creates a bold and photo-friendly centrepiece. A rotating brand partnership area showcases the M&M’s x Kate Spade New York limited-edition collection of candy-inspired jewellery and leather goods.

In other news, Mars Wrigley ITR is implementing its Transaction Zone model at two of Latin America’s busiest airports: Galeão International Airport in Rio de Janeiro and Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires.

Developed around Mars Wrigley ITR’s “Reward, Recharge, and Remind” category strategy, the Rio de Janeiro space will incorporate a key focus on gum, and is designed to drive impulse purchases. A similar implementation has been completed in Buenos Aires.

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR

Mars Wrigley ITR Market Director An De Volder commented: “Latin America is an exciting region with a lot of potential and we are thrilled to be taking these next steps with our global partner, Avolta. We are bringing proven retail concepts to some of the region’s most important travel hubs, while tailoring execution to local consumer behaviours.

“These developments reflect our dedication to the market and our focus on elevating the confectionery category through innovation, engagement and strong retail fundamentals.”

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR

Avolta LATAM Commercial Director Beatriz Macedo noted: “Latin America is a dynamic travel market, with strong passenger flows and a traveller profile that responds well to engaging, experience-led retail.

“Building on Avolta’s longstanding partnership with Mars Wrigley ITR, we can bring a more distinctive confectionery offer to key airports in the region, combining global brand appeal with local relevance and strong retail execution.

“The M&M’S Experience in São Paulo and the new Transaction Zone concepts in Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires are good examples of how we can turn high-traffic spaces into more engaging, productive touchpoints for travellers and brand partners alike.”

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