Mars Wrigley ITR and Avolta open debut M&M’s Experience space in LATAM

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR
Mars Wrigley ITR Avolta M&M's Experierence São Paulo

L to r: Avolta CEO Brazil Gustavo Fagundes, Mars Wrigley ITR Market Director An De Volder, and São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport Commercial Director Claudio Ferreira.

Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (ITR) has partnered with Avolta to introduce the first M&M’s Experience shop-in-shop in Latin America, at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport Terminal 3 Arrivals.

The M&M’s Experience shop-in-shop is the fifth such opening within the past year, and the first global roll-out with Avolta.

The São Paulo space has been designed to maximise immersive brand storytelling and strong commercial performance. Key features include a “You & Who” digital experience station, where visitors can create animated video messages to share with friends and family.

A dedicated gifting display spotlights exclusive products and sleeves inspired by São Paulo and Brazilian cultures, while a striking ceiling installation made of colourful M&M’S tins creates a bold and photo-friendly centrepiece. A rotating brand partnership area showcases the M&M’s x Kate Spade New York limited-edition collection of candy-inspired jewellery and leather goods.

In other news, Mars Wrigley ITR is implementing its Transaction Zone model at two of Latin America’s busiest airports: Galeão International Airport in Rio de Janeiro and Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires.

Developed around Mars Wrigley ITR’s “Reward, Recharge, and Remind” category strategy, the Rio de Janeiro space will incorporate a key focus on gum, and is designed to drive impulse purchases. A similar implementation has been completed in Buenos Aires.

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR
Mars Wrigley ITR Avolta M&M's Experience Kate Spade

The M&M’s Experience shop-in-shop at São Paulo Guarulhos is the fifth such opening within the past year, and the first global roll-out with Avolta.

Mars Wrigley ITR Market Director An De Volder commented: “Latin America is an exciting region with a lot of potential and we are thrilled to be taking these next steps with our global partner, Avolta. We are bringing proven retail concepts to some of the region’s most important travel hubs, while tailoring execution to local consumer behaviours.

“These developments reflect our dedication to the market and our focus on elevating the confectionery category through innovation, engagement and strong retail fundamentals.”

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR
Mars Wrigley ITR Avolta You & Who

Key features of the new shop-in-shop include a “You & Who” digital experience station, where visitors can create and share animated video messages.

Avolta LATAM Commercial Director Beatriz Macedo noted: “Latin America is a dynamic travel market, with strong passenger flows and a traveller profile that responds well to engaging, experience-led retail.

“Building on Avolta’s longstanding partnership with Mars Wrigley ITR, we can bring a more distinctive confectionery offer to key airports in the region, combining global brand appeal with local relevance and strong retail execution.

“The M&M’S Experience in São Paulo and the new Transaction Zone concepts in Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires are good examples of how we can turn high-traffic spaces into more engaging, productive touchpoints for travellers and brand partners alike.”

READ NEXT: Mars Wrigley ITR brings M&M’S Experience concept to Asia at KLIA

READ NEXT: Mars Wrigley ITR drives Asia growth with Transaction Zone rollout

READ NEXT: Mars Wrigley ITR talks creating value and bringing experiences to life

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
International

Guerlain rolls out trio of new beauty novelties including relaunched Kiss Kiss

Image Credit: Guerlain French beauty house Guerlain has launched three new beauty heroes,...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Cairns Airport launches major RFT across more than 2,500 sqm of space Asia & Pacific
image description
HTDF partners with Lululemon as China’s athleisure market surges Asia & Pacific
image description
Gassan Singapore reopens revamped boutique in Changi Terminal 1 Asia & Pacific
image description
Nestlé ITR introduces a ‘taste of KitKat Japan’ to Singapore Changi Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Jägermeister launches new City Labels range International
image description
Calvin Klein expands Hair and Body Perfume Mist collection International
image description
Walker’s launches new Sticky Toffee Shortbread Rounds sharing bags International
image description
Bvlgari unveils Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial at Zurich Airport Channel News
image description
APTRA North Asia Forum date revealed; Anne Kavanagh promoted to MD Asia & Pacific
image description
WHSmith brings AI-powered shopping assistant to Melbourne Airport Other Stores
right