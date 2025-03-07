Mars Wrigley ITR bringing new M&M collection to Summit of the Americas

Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (MWITR) will be returning to the Summit of the Americas exhibition in Miami, where it will showcase the latest addition to its product portfolio: the limited-edition M&M’s Summer USA Collection.

This new range caters among others to the increasing importance of souvenir shopping and gifting in travel retail, a category that continues to expand, with one in five travellers searching for the perfect gift. Visitors can visit MWITR at the Otis McAllister stand.

As a limited edition, the M&M’s Summer USA Collection is available in the following flavours: Chocolate, Peanut, and Peanut Butter, and is designed to stand out in strategic placements helping to attract shoppers and drive footfall in a fast-paced airport environment.

“The Americas continues to be an important region for Mars Wrigley ITR and we are thrilled to showcase our new M&M’S USA Summer Collection in Miami,” said An de Volder, Market Director at MWITR.

Volder continued: “With gifting playing an increasingly central role in travel retail, we believe this offer will resonate with a wide range of travellers, from those seeking a last-minute souvenir to those looking for a premium travel exclusive gift for friends or family.”

Zone of opportunity

In addition to showcasing the new M&M’s Summer USA Collection, MWITR is hoping to connect with industry partners to discuss its broader strategy for helping customers drive footfall and conversion in international travel retail.

The company’s transaction zone strategy – for instance – has proven to increase sales by optimising product placement, enhancing visibility and leveraging impulse behaviour.

“Our mission is to create memorable experiences for travellers around the globe. By implementing innovative strategies and staying attuned to evolving consumer preferences, we continue to drive growth in the travel retail space. We look forward to sharing our insights and discussing opportunities with our valued retail partners at the Summit,” continued Volder.

MWITR will be represented at the Otis McAllister booth with whom the company has enjoyed a long-standing partnership for many years.

Additionally, Lymarie Prudencio, the Customer Development Manager for MWITR will be present to discuss MWITR’s strategy for the future of international travel retail.

READ MORE: An De Volder is Market Director at Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail

READ MORE: King of Reach by B&S targets Americas confectionery and spirits growth

READ MORE: MWITR talks big plans for M&M’s & seasonal strategy for gifting moments