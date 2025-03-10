Nestlé International Travel Retail focuses on extending its US footprint

Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) is highlighting innovative new product developments at the IAADFS 2025 Summit of the Americas in Miami, as key KitKat and Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa brands are being featured along with the latest additions to NITR’s After Eight and Smarties offer, as the company sets its sights on further growth in the Americas.

“We are delighted to be back at the IAADFS Summit of the Americas,” said NITR General Manager Fred Porchet, who added: “This important event is well-timed as we look to extend our footprint in in this key yet diverse market, and especially in North America, through strong collaborations with existing and new partners.

It’s a massive market which includes not only airport and border stores but also the cruise sector. Whilst recognising the many regional differences and preferences we believe we have the products, the marketing tools and knowhow to meet our partners’ and their customers’ needs. The Americas account for an already large part of our total sales in the global travel retail sector. Which can be increased by extending our network and by focusing on demand for exclusive products and experiences which only our category can offer.”

Considering the challenges facing the confectionery industry, Porchet commented on the impact of soaring cocoa and commodity prices on NITR’s products and its strategy in travel retail: “We are determined to maintain an attractive, affordable and premium offer, based on shopper needs. In this context, travel retail exclusive lines have never been more important.

Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa, our travel exclusive brand with key credentials anchored in sustainability and in Swiss chocolate expertise, was successfully launched last year. The brandunderlines our mission to offer outstanding and indulgent products, an offer that meets current demands as well as those of the future.”

NPD and sustainability

Three travel retail-exclusive products, which aim to add variety to KitKat ‘moments’ in travel retail, will be introduced to the Americas at the IAADFS event.

The KitKat Mix Pouch (372g) contains four popular flavours, Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, White and Classic while the 161gr KitKat Senses Miniatures invites travellers to discover the Milk, Caramel and Hazelnut flavours in a miniature format.

KitKat Ball (111g) offers a crispy, light-textured chocolate snack to target all break moments.

The Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa chocolate range, introduced in March 2024 as an exclusive travel retail line, is crafted using cocoa certified by the Rainforest Alliance and procured through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, a programme established to foster a sustainable cocoa supply chain by enhancing farmers’ livelihoods and product quality.

The product line-up features four 170g tablets with distinct flavours: Dark Chocolate with Blueberries, Almonds & Hazelnuts; Milk Chocolate with Raisins, Almonds & Hazelnuts; Milk Chocolate with Cranberries, Almonds & Hazelnuts and Milk Chocolate & Hazelnuts.

Four 270g tablets are available in Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate with Almonds, Milk Chocolate and Milk Chocolate with Almonds.

A 426g pouch contains approximately 45 individually wrapped pieces in Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts completes the range.

New to the offer is the 170g Dark Chocolate Thins pack of 20 individually wrapped premium chocolate squares in three varieties: 70% Cocoa, Cocoa Nibs and Salted Caramel. In line with Nestlé’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the packaging is designed to be recyclable.

NITR is targeting premium gifting with the latest additions to its After Eight range which include a 400g After Eight Travel Edition and After Eight Sense of Place sleeves.

The Smarties Mini Sharing Bag (355g) of approximately 24 mini boxes of Smarties, will be highlighted at the Miami show, along with the innovative Smarties Cool Creatures Set.

This set includes four 34g Smarties Hexatubes in recyclable paper packaging, four activity sheets, eight coloured pencils, stickers, and a play mat.

It encourages children to explore and customize sea creature toys, aligning with Nestlé’s ‘Learn Through Play’ initiative.

