Nieuport Aviation opens walkthrough duty-free store at Billy Bishop Airport

Image Credit: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Nieuport Aviation has unveiled a new walkthrough duty-free store at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Developed in partnership with Dufry, part of Avolta, the newly renovated space features an expanded footprint, refreshed design and broader product assortment.

This includes an expanded selection of global and local brands, including Canadian-made products, premium spirits and travel essentials.

The store is integrated directly into the Transborder Lounge entrance, giving transborder passengers travelling to the US the chance to browse and shop before departure.

“As Billy Bishop Airport continues to grow and welcome increased volumes of transborder travellers, this new walkthrough duty-free represents a meaningful investment in the passenger experience,” said Katie Battiston, Chief Financial Officer, Nieuport Aviation.

“We want our passengers to have an exceptional experience travelling through YTZ – and to take a little piece of Toronto with them through thoughtfully curated products.

“Partnering with global leaders like Dufry allows us to expand our retail offering while maintaining an integrated, quick journey from check-in to departure.”

Passengers can also utilise Dufry’s Reserve & Collect programme, which gives them the option to shop online in advance, make savings of 20% as Club Avolta members and pick up their purchases at the airport before boarding.

“The expanded walkthrough duty-free at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is a great example of how thoughtful retail design can enhance the journey while meeting the evolving needs of travellers,” said Kate Herzig, Executive Vice President, Duty Free North America & Canada Retail Operations, Avolta.

“By seamlessly integrating the store into the Transborder Lounge, broadening the assortment to include premium Canadian-made products, and introducing digital-forward features like Reserve & Collect, we’re making it easier for travellers to shop, discover, and enjoy added value before departure.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Nieuport Aviation on a concept that supports growth while delivering a more connected and convenient retail experience.”

To mark the opening, Nieuport and Dufry hosted a launch event in the Transborder Lounge on 21 May, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, product sampling and an opportunity for passengers to experience the new space firsthand.

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