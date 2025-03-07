Patrón Cristalino debuts in GTR Americas with omnichannel campaign

Bacardi Global Travel Retail has announced the debut of its latest innovation, Patrón Cristalino at several key airports across the Americas. With Cancun International Airport as the flagship location, Patrón Cristalino is also a major feature in the Patrón portfolio at the region’s key airport hubs, including Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, Panama and Bogota.

At Cancun International Airport, an extensive omnichannel campaign includes prominent OOH advertising sites inside and outside the terminal building, creating an unmissable first impression for travelers. Within the departures lounge, Patrón Cristalino is spotlighted at Experiencia Patrón Cancun a permanent sampling and gift bar located adjacent to the Avolta store, ensuring optimal visibility and consumer engagement.

As the latest addition to the Patrón portfolio, Patrón Cristalino is inspiring travelers with its unmatched blend of tradition and innovation, encapsulating the spirit of Mexican craftsmanship, Patrón Cristalino is a clear, smooth tequila that is made by filtering Patrón Añejo through wood charcoal.

It is then aged in oak barrels for over 12 months and has notes of vanilla, caramel and oak. Patrón Cristalino can be enjoyed on the rocks or in a range of cocktails. with an incredibly smooth finish with subtle notes of vanilla and caramel intertwined with the distinct agave essence.

Each bottle of Patrón Cristalino is a celebration of the dedication and artistry of Patrón master distillers. The tequila is crafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, hand-harvested and traditionally roasted in small brick ovens. This careful attention to detail ensures that every sip embodies the excellence and heritage that Patrón tequila is renowned for.

Geoff Biggs, Regional Director Americas, Bacardi Global Travel Retail remarked: “Tequila and Agave are two of the most vibrant and exhilarating categories, delivering remarkable growth potential in travel retail across the Americas and the Cristalino sub category is fast-emerging as a popular consumer choice and game-changer. We are therefore delighted to introduce our latest innovation, PATRÓN CRISTALINO, at key regional locations, including Cancun Airport, where we are investing to maximise the opportunity with the predominant American traveler base with an interactive experience to enhance the brand’s Mexican heritage and craftsmanship.

Biggs continued: “Located center-stage in the departures lounge the Experiencia Patrón Cancun bar is right outside the Avolta store driving footfall, while creating a perfect showcase for PATRÓN CRISTALINO within the larger PATRÓN portfolio of premium and super-premium tequila options. From day one, Patrón Cristalino has performed exceptionally well and we have great optimism in its potential to drive category growth.”

