Patrón Tequila capitalises on F1 exposure in Miami Airport

By Benedict Evans |

The brand’s two most recent innovations – El Cielo and El Alto – were available in straight serve.

Patrón Tequila ran a pop-up activation at Miami International Airport throughout April and May, celebrating the brand’s role as official tequila partner to the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

The activation was timed to coincide with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, with Patrón Tequila (Patrón) acting as Oracle Red Bull Racing Team’s first-ever official global spirits partner.

The activation’s imagery and brand messaging included the banner line, Driven by Passion. Proudly Mexican’,  which highlighted Mexican driver, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez.

Perez was born in the same state where Patrón was established – Jalisco – a mere eight minute drive from the brand’s hacienda (estate).

Geoff Biggs, Regional Director, America, Bacardi Global Travel Retail said: “We are thrilled to have brought this high-octane excitement to Miami International Airport in celebrating Patrón’s authentic partnership with the Oracle Red Bull team.

As the world’s number one super-premium tequila, including a 47% share of global travel market share, Patrón has defined and ignited the Super Premium Tequila category and remains a significant contributor in the premiumisation of spirits in Global Travel Retail.”

High-octane activation

Located in Terminal D of Miami International Airport, the core of the activation was a tasting bar, which featured a range of premium tequila experiences from across the Patrón portfolio.

The promotion included a gift-with-purchase offer with a range of branded Hydroflask water bottles, tumblers, and Agave mugs.

Travelers were also invited to a ‘Test Your Reflexes’ challenge with a timed digital response game to test hand and eye coordination.

“Within the Americas, passenger traffic levels led the global recovery and have already soared well beyond pre-crisis levels of 2019, particularly in the US market. Consumers are keen to travel and are eagerly exploring our brands,” continued Biggs.

Macleod the Master

In another win for the Bacardi brand, Stephanie Macleod, Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky for Bacardi, has been named Master Blender of the Year by the International Whisky Competition (IWC) 2024 for a sixth consecutive time.

Her success and the quality of the Bacardi range of premium Scotch whiskies was underlined by the Aultmore Oloroso Sherry Cask 25 Year Old, Travel Retail Exclusive, winning IWC Whisky of the Year, while Dewar’s Double Double 37 Year Old was named Best Blended Scotch for the second year running.

Macleodi joined Bacardi in Glasgow in 1998, and became Master Blender for Dewar’s in 2006.

Macleod made history in 2019 as the first woman to win the Master Blender of the Year title, and has continued her winning streak ever since.

“To be recognized for the work you do is incredible. To be recognized for what you love to do is quite simply a dream come true,” said Macleod.

Brand success

Bacardi was named Distiller of the Year and its brands were recognized with six wins in the Top 10 whiskies of 2024.

We have bold ambitions and exciting plans for our premium and ultra-premium whiskies and judging by the acclaim our recent launches have received, it’s clear we are getting it right,” said Dave Ingram, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Bacardi.

READ MORE: Bacardi GTR capitalises on fast-growing whisky category with TREX innovations

READ MORE: Bacardi delivers four-strong The Aultmore GTR Cask Finish Collection

READ MORE: Bacardi GTR appoints Sam Packard as Regional Director AMEA

