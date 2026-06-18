Proximo promotes Centenario Tequila Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado

Image Credit: Proximo

Proximo Spirits Global Travel Retail (GTR) has unveiled a major travel retail activation programme for its Centenario Tequila Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado.

The campaign is rolling out this month across selected US airport hubs. Activations are taking place at Atlanta and Miami airports in partnership with Duty Free Americas (DFA), alongside Houston Airport with Ishoppes – all three lasting for eight weeks.

The airport promotions are showcasing Centenario Tequila’s limited-edition Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado expression – a special release created to celebrate the three North American host nations connected by this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The activations feature branded displays, digital engagement moments, sampling opportunities and GWPs, with prominent visibility in high-traffic retail environments.

They also incorporate a range of interactive experiences tailored to each location. At Miami International Airport, travellers can take part in a head-to-head soccer challenge, with winners receiving a Centenario Tequila-branded portable Loud Cup. At Atlanta Airport, travellers can sample the brand at a tasting bar hosted by Centenario Tequila brand ambassadors.

Houston Airport is hosting an immersive activation that allows travellers to shop, sample and participate in an interactive soccer game, with winners also receiving a branded Loud Cup. In addition, every purchase includes a mini branded soccer chocolate bar. The space will also feature live World Cup match screenings.

Proximo harnesses the power of three

As the only tequila aged in Mexican, American and Canadian oak barrels, Centenario Tequila Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado brings together the unique character of all three tournament host nations in one limited-edition expression, according to Proximo. It is crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave harvested at peak maturity and double distilled before maturation,

“Few global moments capture the attention and emotion of travellers like Fútbol’s Biggest Summer,” noted Proximo Spirits Head of Global Travel Retail Roy Summers. “This campaign gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with consumers who are already immersed in the excitement surrounding the season while travelling through some of the highest-traffic airport locations across the Americas.

Image Credit: Proximo

“We’re delighted to partner with DFA and Ishoppes to showcase our limited-edition Centenario Tequila Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado, bringing together premium tequila craftsmanship and the excitement of this summer’s fútbol season.”

Centenario Tequila is the official tequila of the Mexican National Team. The black bottle design draws on football kit styling and incorporates elements representing the three host nations, positioning it as a collectible for both soccer fans and tequila consumers alike.

Centenario Tequila Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado is bottled at 40% ABV in a 700ml format, and is available in selected travel retail locations for a limited time during the summer football season.

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