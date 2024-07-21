The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has re-elected René Riedi to serve another term as Chairman.

It marks a fifth consecutive re-election for Riedi after he took over as Chairman from Erasmo Orillac in July 2019.

Motta Internacional’s Orillac and International Shoppes’ Michael Halpern have also been named as Vice Chair, and Treasurer/Audit Chair, respectively, according to an announcement from the association on elected officers for the current year.

“I was honoured to be chosen by my fellow Board members to continue serving as Chair of IAADFS,” said Riedi. “I appreciate the commitment of the rest of the Board of Directors for giving their time in service of the association and as we work to address key advocacy needs of the membership and industry.

“In addition to our advocacy efforts, IAADFS is exploring ways to expand our members benefits and broaden industry participation as we work to accommodate the ever-changing world of travel retail.”

Michael Payne, President and CEO, IAADFS added: “We are excited to have René serve as Chair for another term given his vast experience and knowledge of the duty free and travel retail industry combined with his focus on changing the direction and impact of member benefits provided by the association.

“René’s expertise along with the knowledge and experience of the region that Erasmo brings and Michael’s long history with the association and presence in US airports, all contribute to a high-quality leadership team for IAADFS.”

Riedi, Orillac and Halpern are joined on the Board by the following: Lisa Bauer, Starboard Cruise Services; Nuno do Amaral, ARI; Greg Ford, Pernod Ricard; Felipe Grant, Puig Travel Retail Americas; Mark Mariani, 3Sixty Duty Free; Julia Seve, L’Oréal Travel Retail Americas; Markus Suter, Lindt; and Enrique Urioste, Avolta.

READ MORE: IAADFS evolves as Americas summit to move to Miami

READ MORE: Federal funds boost US airports; Summit preview

READ MORE: View from the 2024 Summit of the Americas: Michael Payne video interview