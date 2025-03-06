Rob Robertaccio launches International & Travel Retail Consultants 

By Faye Bartle |

Rob Robertaccio

Rob Robertaccio, President, ITRC.

Well-known industry executive Rob Robertaccio has launched his own venture, International & Travel Retail Consultants (ITRC), which is dedicated to helping brands expand into duty free and travel retail (DF&TR), develop their US retail presence and with their global distribution. 

“Throughout my career, I’ve collaborated with nearly every major department store in the US, built a global distribution network and developed a thriving travel retail business,” he commented. “Now, through ITRC, I am partnering with leading brands in fashion, jewellery, Swiss watches, eyewear and accessories, helping them navigate growth opportunities and execute strategic expansion plans.

“At ITRC, I specialise in global business development and go-to-market strategies tailored for brands looking to expand their footprint as well as break into or strengthen their presence in DF&TR markets.

“With a proven track record of success in this space, I’m committed to helping brands maximise their visibility, increase sales and expand their global reach.”

Robertaccio, who previously spent more than 20 years at E. Gluck, and is now President of ITRC, told TRBusiness more about the growth opportunities for brands in DF&TR, as he sees them.

“For many brands, DF&TR have never been considered,” he said. “There is a perception with many brands that I have spoken with that you cannot be profitable in this segment.

“While margins are typically tight, I believe I have proven strategies to make this work for many brands in most product categories. For the kinds of brands that I want to work with, the opportunities are not in pockets, they are everywhere.

“When speaking to potential clients, I ask them when the last time they heard of a new retailer or department store opening. Most can’t answer the question because there are very few.

“Then I explain to them the number of new cruise ships being built annually and the number of airports and downtown duty free shops that are planned to open in emerging markets like India and Africa, not to mention the incredible number that already exist. Travel retail leads to global brand recognition and expansion.”

When asked for his advice for newcomers who are looking to break into the channel, he said: “The advice I would give is to approach the market with a strategy. Travel retail is more than just selling a brand.

“Value proposition and product offering are huge considerations for the operators you will sell to – even for the best-known brands. It’s even more important for younger brands. They have to be able to tell the operator why they are important, what void can they fill, and how they can win on turnover and margin.

“These are all things that I can help with, but without that, just having introductions to operators would be a waste of time and investment.

“I would also advise that this is not a fast process. It takes time to gain exposure in the industry and many conversations before that initial order gets written, but with some patience, the opportunities can be endless.”

