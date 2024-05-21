Starboard and Carnival bring ‘Fun Italian Style’ to Carnival Firenze retail offer

By Trbusiness Editor |

Starboard Carnival Firenze

Carnival Firenze is the fleet’s latest addition.

Carnival Cruise Line and Starboard have joined forces to offer passengers a selection of world-class brands and new ‘Fun Italian Style’ merchandise onboard Carnival Firenze, the latest addition to the Carnival fleet.

Sailing year-round from its home port in Long Beach, Carnival Firenze accommodates around 4,960 guests on three- to seven-day voyages to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.

The retail experience aims to incorporate elements of Italian flair, in line with the ship’s Florence-inspired theme.

Starboard tailors the shopping experience

“Starboard is thrilled to launch our 14th ship with Carnival and help bring the Fun Italian Style concept to life for Carnival guests through the shopping experience,” commented Starboard President and CEO Lisa Bauer. “We approached our curation of product and experiences tailored to the intersection of West Coast meets Florence Fashionista.”

Carnival Vice-President On-Board Guest Commerce Luis Terife noted: “Our guests love to shop and working with Starboard enables us to develop experiences that continually raise the bar on retail at sea, while also curating the collection that our guests from California love.

Starboard Carnival Firenze Luxe Legacy

A new, stand-alone concept spotlights Starboard’s proprietary brand of curated pre-owned luxury collections.

“Carnival Firenze further proves the success of our partnership, as the retail promenade on the ship has been very popular with guests sailing on her inaugural season.”

Carnival Firenze’s retail offering includes the largest assortment of Swiss and jewellery pieces in the Carnival fleet. Brands available include Gucci and TAG Heuer. The ship is also the first in the fleet to feature family-owned Swiss brand Norqain watches.

Starboard Carnival Firenze Shop Fun

Starboard has created a range of special Carnival Firenze collectibles to commemorate the vessel’s inaugural season.

Luxe Legacy, Starboard’s proprietary brand of curated pre-owned luxury collections, is showcased via a new stand-alone store concept. Passengers can choose from certified, pre-owned Swiss timepieces, as well as pre-loved leather accessories and handbags from brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

There is also a Pandora in-shop boutique, featuring the brand’s popular customisable charm bracelets and designer jewellery. The onboard beauty offer includes the Sephora Collection, Sol de Janeiro, Benefit and Kylie Cosmetics.

Starboard Carnival Firenze Pandora

The Carnival Firenze also features a Pandora in-shop boutique, which offers the brand’s popular customisable charm bracelets and designer jewellery.

The fashion category incorporates men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, influenced by ‘Fun Italian Style’ and California vibes. In addition, Carnival Firenze T-shirts pay tribute to the ship’s home port of Long Beach. The surf shop on Deck 5 caters for younger passengers.

Finally, Starboard’s in-house team has created a range of special Carnival Firenze collectibles, to commemorate the ship’s inaugural season. This range includes items such as hats, travel mugs and tote bags.

READ MORE: TAG Heuer opens boutique with Starboard on Carnival Cruise Lines

READ MORE: Starboard and Carnival dial up the fun factor with Jubilee retail offering

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Bacardi GTR appoints Sam Packard as Regional Director AMEA Asia & Pacific
image description
Conference: Be ready for Asia's transformation, urges APTRA President Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA AP: Singapore-based CoLab APAC to display expansion plans Asia & Pacific
image description
Coccinelle highlights TR in first-time appearance at TFWA AP Asia & Pacific
image description
Suntory partners with Heinemann in Frankfurt to launch its latest Roku Gin Europe
image description
Suntory Global Spirits marks new era with stellar Singapore showcase Asia & Pacific
image description
First in-airport Dior spa opens with Qatar Duty Free at Doha's Hamad International Middle East
image description
Duty Free Dynamics adds Philipp Plein to travel retail assortment International
image description
Sustainable growth “rooted in strategic brand partnerships” says Bacha Coffee International
image description
Gebr. Henemann and casualfood JV smartseller launches two new concepts Europe
right