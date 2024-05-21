Carnival Cruise Line and Starboard have joined forces to offer passengers a selection of world-class brands and new ‘Fun Italian Style’ merchandise onboard Carnival Firenze, the latest addition to the Carnival fleet.

Sailing year-round from its home port in Long Beach, Carnival Firenze accommodates around 4,960 guests on three- to seven-day voyages to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.

The retail experience aims to incorporate elements of Italian flair, in line with the ship’s Florence-inspired theme.

Starboard tailors the shopping experience

“Starboard is thrilled to launch our 14th ship with Carnival and help bring the Fun Italian Style concept to life for Carnival guests through the shopping experience,” commented Starboard President and CEO Lisa Bauer. “We approached our curation of product and experiences tailored to the intersection of West Coast meets Florence Fashionista.”

Carnival Vice-President On-Board Guest Commerce Luis Terife noted: “Our guests love to shop and working with Starboard enables us to develop experiences that continually raise the bar on retail at sea, while also curating the collection that our guests from California love.

“Carnival Firenze further proves the success of our partnership, as the retail promenade on the ship has been very popular with guests sailing on her inaugural season.”

Carnival Firenze’s retail offering includes the largest assortment of Swiss and jewellery pieces in the Carnival fleet. Brands available include Gucci and TAG Heuer. The ship is also the first in the fleet to feature family-owned Swiss brand Norqain watches.

Luxe Legacy, Starboard’s proprietary brand of curated pre-owned luxury collections, is showcased via a new stand-alone store concept. Passengers can choose from certified, pre-owned Swiss timepieces, as well as pre-loved leather accessories and handbags from brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

There is also a Pandora in-shop boutique, featuring the brand’s popular customisable charm bracelets and designer jewellery. The onboard beauty offer includes the Sephora Collection, Sol de Janeiro, Benefit and Kylie Cosmetics.

The fashion category incorporates men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, influenced by ‘Fun Italian Style’ and California vibes. In addition, Carnival Firenze T-shirts pay tribute to the ship’s home port of Long Beach. The surf shop on Deck 5 caters for younger passengers.

Finally, Starboard’s in-house team has created a range of special Carnival Firenze collectibles, to commemorate the ship’s inaugural season. This range includes items such as hats, travel mugs and tote bags.

