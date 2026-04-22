Sydney Airport announces major RFP for travel essentials at T1 International

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Sydney Airport
– TRBusiness

The Sydney Airport RFP spans approximately 4,000 sqm across 20 retail sites.

Sydney Airport (SYD) has launched a major Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting retailers to ‘help set a new benchmark for travel essentials at T1 International’.

Spanning approximately 4,000 square metres across 20 retail sites, the RFP covers all core travel essentials categories: News & Books, Gifts & Souvenirs, and Pharmacy.

The scale of the opportunity positions it as one of the most significant retail redevelopments within Australia’s aviation sector.

Sydney Airport states that it is looking for partners to ‘reimagine’ how passengers engage with news, convenience, gifting, pharmacy and wellness retail, with a strong emphasis on ‘creativity, innovation and customer-centric design’.

“This is a unique opportunity for retailers to play a defining role in the next chapter of travel essentials at Australia’s international gateway,” said Mark Zaouk, Sydney Airport’s Group Executive Commercial.

“We’re seeking long-term partners who share our ambition to deliver exceptional, customer-first experiences, concepts that are innovative, commercially strong and go beyond traditional retail formats to meet the evolving needs of today’s global passenger.”

Sydney Airport accounts for approximately 40 percent of all international arrivals into the country and, says SYD, ‘leads the nation in international traveller spend’.

T1 International serves more than 17 million passengers annually, with strong growth forecast in the years ahead.

Average airside dwell times exceed 120 minutes, meaning the environment presents a compelling opportunity for retailers to drive engagement, conversion and revenue.

What Sydney Airport is seeking…

Sydney Airport says it’s looking for partners who can ‘deliver world-class retail experiences, underpinned by’:

  • Proven expertise in travel retail at scale

  • A strong innovation and sales-driven mindset

  • A collaborative, partnership-led approach

  • Deep understanding of international passenger needs

  • Data-driven and commercially sophisticated strategies

  • Excellence in execution and customer experience

  • A clear commitment to sustainability and future-ready retail.

In addition to standard proposals, Sydney Airport is encouraging ‘Visionary Proposals’ that challenge traditional category boundaries.

For instance, proponents may combine categories or propose alternative commercial structures. This includes openness to models such as Income Per Passenger (IPP), alongside more conventional minimum guarantee arrangements.

Interested proponents are invited to register their interest and access the RFP documentation by emailing [email protected]. The closing date for submissions is 13 July 2026

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