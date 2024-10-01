TFWA: ASUTIL Conference arrives in Peruvian capital for June 2025

By Benedict Evans |

The ASUTIL Board highlighted Lima as the perfect city for the conference, thanks to its rich, unique culture and history.

Senior members of the TFWA-backed ASUTIL Conference today announced the dates and location of the Latin American conference, which will take place between the 3-6 June 2025 in the Peruvian capital city, Lima.

Enrique Urioste, President of ASUTIL, noted demand for the event had exceeded capacity, and the Conference organisers will shortly open pre-bookings for companies and attendees for a period of time until February, when registration will be fully opened.

“I’m also pleased to confirm registration fees will remain at the same level as 2024,” noted Urioste, who emphasised the importance of curating the bespoke and intimate atmosphere which had made the previous years conference such a resounding success.

Urioste then handed off to Gustavo Fagundes, COO of Dufry do Brasil and Vice President of ASUTIL.

Speaking to the press, Fagundes commented: “Peru is one of the most unique and storied cities in region, a truly special destination, and holding this event there is all about the participation of the association in continually renewing the framework of the industry and moving it ahead.”

Carlos Loaiza-Keel, Secretary General of ASUTIL, who was also in attendance, thanked TFWA and partners for their continued support of the event.

READ MORE: ASUTIL Conference in Colombia’s Bogotá attracts 300+ delegates

READ MORE:ASUTIL Conference 2024: Agenda, speakers & networking announced

READ MORE: Ricard Guasch and Alessandro Battellino acquire Duty Free Latam

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Singapore PM sets timeline for Changi T5 build

  Speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Civil Aviation Authority of...

image description image description
International

David William Dang joins Rémy Cointreau as MD GTR APAC

Rémy Cointreau has announced that David William Dang has joined its Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

CDFG sees profits drop 11.36% as industry competition heats up

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) sees profits decline 11.36% in H124 as it looks to stabilise the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
AdVini to showcase exceptional wines at TFWA World Exhibition & Conference International
image description
Coty launches Marc Jacobs Perfect Elixir fragrance into travel retail International
image description
Valrhona to focus on interactivity and NPD showcase at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Ospree Duty Free reveals expanded and revamped Mangaluru duty free store Asia & Pacific
image description
Highly Recommended to receive new-look trophies International
image description
Victorinox to present new Travel Gear and Watch collections in Cannes International
image description
Be Keen & Tiziana Terenzi create Shedir fragrance for Unifree Duty Free Europe
image description
The Lego Group launches space-themed activation at Melbourne Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Starboard expands to land-based retailing as three-axis group is born International
image description
Gebr. Heinemann completes expansion of Terminal 1 store at Vienna Airport Europe
right