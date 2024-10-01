TFWA: ASUTIL Conference arrives in Peruvian capital for June 2025

Senior members of the TFWA-backed ASUTIL Conference today announced the dates and location of the Latin American conference, which will take place between the 3-6 June 2025 in the Peruvian capital city, Lima.

Enrique Urioste, President of ASUTIL, noted demand for the event had exceeded capacity, and the Conference organisers will shortly open pre-bookings for companies and attendees for a period of time until February, when registration will be fully opened.

“I’m also pleased to confirm registration fees will remain at the same level as 2024,” noted Urioste, who emphasised the importance of curating the bespoke and intimate atmosphere which had made the previous years conference such a resounding success.

Urioste then handed off to Gustavo Fagundes, COO of Dufry do Brasil and Vice President of ASUTIL.

Speaking to the press, Fagundes commented: “Peru is one of the most unique and storied cities in region, a truly special destination, and holding this event there is all about the participation of the association in continually renewing the framework of the industry and moving it ahead.”

Carlos Loaiza-Keel, Secretary General of ASUTIL, who was also in attendance, thanked TFWA and partners for their continued support of the event.

