The House of Suntory debuts whisky showcase in LATAM with DFA at PTY

Suntory Global Spirits, in partnership with Duty Free Americas, has launched the first-ever showcase for The House of Suntory whisky portfolio in Latin America (LATAM), at Tocumen International Airport (PTY) in Panama.

The showcase at the hub, which is the primary international airport serving Panama City and a key airport for travellers from Central and South America, represents a vital step forward in Suntory’s strategic expansion across the Americas.

It also highlights the growing importance of LATAM in Suntory’s global travel retail strategy, with the premium spirits giant noting a growing fan base and appreciation for Japanese whisky across the cultural region.

“Our Latin America store network provides The House of Suntory with incredible exposure to whisky collectors and enthusiasts eager to explore the booming Japanese whisky category,” said Dov Falic, Vice President of Duty Free Americas.

“Given the strict allocations, Japanese whisky is rarely available in the region, making this partnership with The House of Suntory even more valuable.

“We are proud to collaborate with Suntory Global Sprits to introduce their exceptional The House of Suntory whiskies to a growing audience in Latin America. This is just the beginning of what is to come.”

The showcase features The House of Suntory’s high-profile range of whiskies, including: Hibiki (a blend of malt and grain whiskies); Chita (a smooth and light single grain whisky); and Toki (the latest addition to the Suntory family, which is a distinctive blend of Yamazaki and Hakushu Single Malt whiskies, alongside Chita Single Grain whisky, balancing malt and grain through ‘innovative artistry’.)

“Our first The House of Suntory showcase in Latin America marks a significant milestone in our long-term partnership with Duty Free Americas,” commented Ashish Gandham, Global Travel Retail Managing Director, Suntory Global Spirits.

“As pioneers of the Japanese whisky category, it is essential for Suntory to lead in the markets where the Japanese whisky market is taking off, and our partnership with Duty Free Americas is central to achieving this vision to introduce our iconic brands to new consumers. Stay tuned for more exciting updates throughout the year.”

