The Macallan Distil Your World Mexico series hits GTR boutiques worldwide

By Benedict Evans |

The Macallan Distil Your World Mexico is a limited-edition release with an RRSP of $4,500.

The Macallan Distil Your World series explores and captures the essence of the world’s greatest cities through limited-edition single malt whiskies and gastronomic experiences, with Mexico as the latest chapter.

The series began with Distil Your World London, an exploration of the UK capital’s deep-rooted heritage, rich culture, and global influence. The journey then continued to New York, where the whisky and accompanying documentary captured the city’s bold creativity, fast-paced energy, and dynamic spirit.

Initial allocations at The Macallan Boutiques in London Heathrow and Dubai International Airport have sold out.

However, additional allocations will be available from March 2025 in select The Macallan Boutiques and SIS locations worldwide.

The Mexico edition draws inspiration from the Day of the Dead festival.

Crafted in collaboration with the Roca brothers, owners of the El Celler de Can Roca – twice named best Restaurant in the World – each Distil Your World expression is a sensorial tribute to a city’s unique spirit, traditions and flavours.

Available in select Macallan Boutiques and shop-in-shops worldwide, this limited-edition single malt whisky offers travellers the opportunity to experience the essence of Mexico.

Displaying a 100% natural colour of vibrant marigold, it delivers notes of sugared pan de muerto bread, creamy vanilla, and sweet pineapple.

As part of the creative process, The Macallan Whisky Maker Diane Stuart and Joan Roca travelled to Mexico City to immerse themselves in the festival’s traditions, artistry, and craftsmanship. Their journey is documented in a 30-minute film.

Commenting on the release, Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director – Global Travel Retail, Edrington, said: “The Macallan’s Distil Your World series is about exploration, bringing to life the unique character of cities around the world through whisky.

Each release captures the essence of a place, from its traditions and culture to its flavours and energy. With London and New York setting the stage, Distil Your World Mexico now offers whisky enthusiasts a rare glimpse into the vibrancy of Mexico’s Día de los Muertos festival. As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue this journey with more incredible destinations on the horizon.”

READ MORE: The Macallan debuts latest Harmony Collection expression at Changi Airport

READ MORE: The Macallan launches TIME : SPACE pop-up at Changi Airport

READ MORE: The Macallan partners with CDFG on Haitang Bay shop-in-shop

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
Europe

Lindt Global Travel Retail unveils new retail island at Zurich Airport

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli has unveiled its upgraded Lindt Retail Island...

image description image description
International

Coty unveils new Gucci Alchemist’s Garden EDPs and campaign

Coty Travel Retail is rolling out new Eaux de Parfum in Gucci's The Alchemist’s Garden...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Molton Brown’s freshly branded universe 'boosting TR fragrance sales' International
image description
TAV Airports’ duty free revenue ticks up as eyes turn to Antalya opening Europe
image description
Asia Pacific international air traffic reaches parity with 2019 level in Q4 International
image description
Airport concessions and cruise panels round off Summit of Americas agenda The Americas
image description
'In Brief’ podcast returns; ARI turns spotlight on its own executives International
image description
The Line launches new London skyline souvenir at Lagardère's Discover stores Europe
image description
Coty Travel Retail launches Chloé Nomade Lumière d'Egypte EDP International
image description
Monsoon opens two boutiques at Gatwick on Valentine's Day Europe
image description
L’Oréal Travel Retail spotlights Armani in downtown Sanya complex Asia & Pacific
image description
TR Consumer Forum to take place in Amsterdam International
right