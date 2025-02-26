The Macallan Distil Your World Mexico series hits GTR boutiques worldwide

The Macallan Distil Your World series explores and captures the essence of the world’s greatest cities through limited-edition single malt whiskies and gastronomic experiences, with Mexico as the latest chapter.

The series began with Distil Your World London, an exploration of the UK capital’s deep-rooted heritage, rich culture, and global influence. The journey then continued to New York, where the whisky and accompanying documentary captured the city’s bold creativity, fast-paced energy, and dynamic spirit.

Initial allocations at The Macallan Boutiques in London Heathrow and Dubai International Airport have sold out.

However, additional allocations will be available from March 2025 in select The Macallan Boutiques and SIS locations worldwide.

The Mexico edition draws inspiration from the Day of the Dead festival.

Crafted in collaboration with the Roca brothers, owners of the El Celler de Can Roca – twice named best Restaurant in the World – each Distil Your World expression is a sensorial tribute to a city’s unique spirit, traditions and flavours.

Available in select Macallan Boutiques and shop-in-shops worldwide, this limited-edition single malt whisky offers travellers the opportunity to experience the essence of Mexico.

Displaying a 100% natural colour of vibrant marigold, it delivers notes of sugared pan de muerto bread, creamy vanilla, and sweet pineapple.

Commenting on the release, Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director – Global Travel Retail, Edrington, said: “The Macallan’s Distil Your World series is about exploration, bringing to life the unique character of cities around the world through whisky.

Each release captures the essence of a place, from its traditions and culture to its flavours and energy. With London and New York setting the stage, Distil Your World Mexico now offers whisky enthusiasts a rare glimpse into the vibrancy of Mexico’s Día de los Muertos festival. As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue this journey with more incredible destinations on the horizon.”

