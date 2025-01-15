Top Brands acquires Mega Shopping downtown duty free store in Chile

By Faye Bartle |

TOP BRANDS INTERNACIONAL

The Mega Shopping store will operate under the LURYX banner.

Top Brands has acquired Mega Shopping, a prominent store within the free trade zone of Iquique, Chile, from the Vierci Group.

Located within Mall Zofri, the 1,200-square-metre store offers a wide range of product categories and is considered an important downtown duty free shopping destination in the region.

In line with its plans to elevate the shopping experience, Panama headquartered Top Brands is currently developing a comprehensive marketing campaign aimed at attracting tourists visiting Iquique, to convert them into loyal customers.

The Mega Shopping store will soon be operating under the LURYX name – the company’s retail chain brand – which already runs more than 13 other stores in the sprawling duplex mall complex.

It will feature exclusive brands, including the Mango franchise, along with a variety of other premium brands that are available only through LURYX.

Top Brands Mega Shopping

The store offering is being curated to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

The company is also planning to launch an associated e-commerce platform to give customers the option to shop online.

The Mega Shopping store acquisition is described as marking a significant step forward in Top Brands’ strategy to expand its portfolio and enhance its presence in key markets.

See below for more phots of Top Brands stores…

TOP BRANDS INTERNACIONAL

TOP BRANDS INTERNACIONAL

TOP BRANDS INTERNACIONAL

