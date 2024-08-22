Tous Kids Y Baby Tous enjoys launch event at Ezeiza International Airport

Perfumes y Diseño (PyD) has partnered with Argentina Dufry/Avolta on a launch activation for Tous Kids Y Baby Tous at Ezeiza International Airport (Ministro Pistarini International Airport) on 15-16 August.

The playful event took place in the baby and kids area in the departures store, inviting little passengers to discover fragrance through colour games.

The experience was designed to activate the senses (olfactory, tasting, visual and tactile), with lots of fun elements built-in, from balloon twisting to acrobatics.

During the event PyD organised Tous Kids sampling and bracelets, handed out teddy bear shaped cookies, and offered gifts with purchase (GWP).

The event was ideally timed to mark Children’s Day in Argentina on 18 August 2024 (a day dedicated to cherishing childhood).

READ MORE: Perfumes Y Diseño smashes company sales record in 2022 with €92m year