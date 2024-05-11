Wonderful Pistachios is eyeing a rollout of its latest products to airports in the South Americas market from mid-2024, according to Director of Sales Global Travel Retail James Kfouri.

Speaking to TRBusiness in this episode of ‘Summit Shorts’, the quick-fire talking heads video series produced in partnership with the Bluedog Group, Kfouri says Wonderful Pistachios is placing a focus on the Jalapeño Lime flavour, the latest addition to its no shells range of pistachios.

The return of California-based Wonderful Pistachios to Florida for the Summit of the Americas is important given the privately held company’s strength of sales in Central and South Americas DF&TR.

While keeping a close eye on currency fluctuations, travel movements in the region, and weather conditions for optimal growing and harvesting conditions, Kfouri says he is upbeat on future prospects.

“The way our business has been going in the last few years, growing year-on-year, we feel very positive,” he said, pointing to gains in the cruise market of late where the company has experienced “great success” moving into on-premise and duty free channels.

To watch more TRBusiness 'Summit Shorts' and access articles from the Summit of the Americas, 14-17 April, see below.

