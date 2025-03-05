Trio of launches to sweeten the tooth for Haribo buyers at Americas summit

German gummy bear manufacturer Haribo will launch three new skus at the forthcoming Summit of the Americas in Miami, Florida (8-11 March).

Haribo Miami Fizz (425g) offers vegan-friendly sour tastes in a range of tropic fruit flavours such as apple, lemon and strawberry, with the travel retail exclusive product available on shelf from April in most travel retail locations worldwide.

Haribo Berry Clouds (650g), launching in the Americas by summer 2025, features a colourful, triple-layer foam gummy with a soft texture.

Presented in a re-sealable pouch, the cloud-shaped confections are available in flavours such as blueberry, wildberry and strawberry.

Haribo Peaches (700g) are packaged in a re-sealable sharing pouch, with the two-toned sugar-dusted peaches delivering a tangy and sweet taste experience.

The sugar confectionery company says it continues to develop a steady pipeline of NPD, particularly in response to increasing demand for sour flavours, prompted by several factors such as consumer desire for bold sensory experiences, a trend for nostalgic and adventurous flavours, and the influence of social media.

Elisa Fontana, Director Marketing, Travel Retail at Haribo said: “At Haribo, we are constantly innovating new offerings to excite the consumer and support our retail partners by celebrating the trend for gummies and sugar candies with bold, new discoveries in flavours, textures and attractive pack formats.

“The lively sourness of Haribo Miami Fizz joins sweetly soft Haribo Berry Clouds and the perfectly practical, pouch format of Haribo Peaches, all result from our continuing investment in a deep understanding of the consumer and the long-term shifts in confectionery, moving from traditional chocolate products to gummies and other candies.

“Insight is the absolute key catalyst in driving new sales firepower to our retail partners with a portfolio of exciting and relevant innovation that grows the category and recruits a larger audience seeking diverse and adventurous taste experiences.

“As an industry, travel retail needs the creativity, adaptability and agility to respond to the shifts in consumer desires, particularly as the vital Gen Z and gen Alpha profile shifts behaviour faster than any previous generations. Product innovation works best backed by the solid reassurance of a trusted, known brand.

“In this way, we can deliver adventurous new offerings such as Haribo Miami Fizz against the backdrop of trusted Haribo global favourites, such as Haribo Goldbears and our top-selling packs in travel retail, the Haribo and Maoam DuoPack Sour and the Haribo Giant Roulette.

“We look forward to meeting our retail partners at the Summit of the Americas and sharing many more ideas on how to further accelerate the potential of the sugar category.”