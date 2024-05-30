Weitnauer Group expands South American operations with Uruguay hub

Weitnauer Group has announced the opening of its latest subsidiary in Uruguay, which it says will serve as a gateway to the dynamic Uruguay borders and the growing market of Brazilian borders, while supporting Weitnauer’s logistic capabilities in other South American markets.

Headed by Jonathan Romano, VP for Americas, Weitnauer Uruguay will function as an operational relay base, linked directly to the company’s Americas hub in Miami, enhancing stock coverage and accelerating lead times.

Jonathan Romano, VP for Americas, will head up Weitnaeur Group’s Uruguay operations.

Eric Laurent, President of Weitnauer Group, commented on the expansion: “The Americas is a region that excites us tremendously as a business and is a natural expansion of our footprint in North America, from our Miami base.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we are delighted that many leading brands in all categories have already entrusted us with the management of their distribution and brand equity in key markets in the region.

With a presence spanning over 100 countries, Weitnauer Group’s expertise in multi-category products in travel retail and in domestic markets includes: route to market; brand management; brand building for luxury perfumes & cosmetics, premium spirits, tobacco, accessories, and confectionery; and investment in consumer insights and market intelligence.

Behind our operational capability is a consumer-centric strategy that examines and analyzes the growth potential for specific brands and categories in new markets, ensuring that when we launch a new brand on behalf of its parent company, the conditions are optimal for success noted Laurent, adding: ” This approach is one of our founding principals to building long-term, flourishing partnerships. Fundamentally, we nurture, protect and respect the luxury brands we represent as if they are our own. “I’m also delighted to confirm that Uruguay is the first of many more planned expansions to our global network.”

READ MORE: Tracing the story of TRBusiness in celebration of its 25th anniversary year

READ MORE: Starboard and Carnival bring ‘Fun Italian Style’ to Carnival Firenze retail offer