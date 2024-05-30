Weitnauer Group expands South American operations with Uruguay hub

By Benedict Evans |

Jonathan Romano, VP for Americas, will head up Weitnaeur Group’s Uruguay operations.

Weitnauer Group has announced the opening of its latest subsidiary in Uruguay, which it says will serve as a gateway to the dynamic Uruguay borders and the growing market of Brazilian borders, while supporting Weitnauer’s logistic capabilities in other South American markets. 

Headed by Jonathan Romano, VP for Americas, Weitnauer Uruguay will function as an operational relay base, linked directly to the company’s Americas hub in Miami, enhancing stock coverage and accelerating lead times.

Jonathan Romano, VP for Americas, will head up Weitnaeur Group’s Uruguay operations.

Eric Laurent, President of Weitnauer Group, commented on the expansion: “The Americas is a region that excites us tremendously as a business and is a natural expansion of our footprint in North America, from our Miami base.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we are delighted that many leading brands in all categories have already entrusted us with the management of their distribution and brand equity in key markets in the region.

With a presence spanning over 100 countries, Weitnauer Group’s expertise in multi-category products in travel retail and in domestic markets includes: route to market; brand management; brand building for luxury perfumes & cosmetics,  premium spirits, tobacco, accessories, and confectionery; and investment in consumer insights and market intelligence. 

Behind our operational capability is a consumer-centric strategy that examines and analyzes the growth potential for specific brands and categories in new markets, ensuring that when we launch a new brand on behalf of its parent company, the conditions are optimal for success noted Laurent, adding: ” This approach is one of our founding principals to building long-term, flourishing partnerships. Fundamentally, we nurture, protect and respect the luxury brands we represent as if they are our own. “I’m also delighted to confirm that Uruguay is the first of many more planned expansions to our global network.”

READ MORE: Tracing the story of TRBusiness in celebration of its 25th anniversary year

READ MORE: Starboard and Carnival bring ‘Fun Italian Style’ to Carnival Firenze retail offer

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Belfine champions sustainability efforts through new confectionery multipack International
image description
King Power readying next chapter at ‘One Bangkok’ Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta expands US presence with 15-year contracts at John Wayne Airport The Americas
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail inaugurates first Kering Eyewear boutique at Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
Korean Air partners with AWS for cloud-based AI customer service platform Asia & Pacific
image description
Marcolin first-quarter results indicate solid start to 2024 as portfolio grows International
image description
Qatar Duty Free opens debut Lacoste boutique at Hamad International Airport Middle East
image description
Lagardère AWPL announces partnership with Dreams2Live4 charity Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta records 8.6% organic growth as EMEA boosts strong Q124 performance International
image description
TFWA Asia Pacific visitor numbers on track to outpace 2019 levels Asia & Pacific
right