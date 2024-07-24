WH Smith North America opens Las Vegas inspired retail stores at LAS

Speciality retailer WH Smith North America (WHSNA) has opened four new retail locations at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Nevada.

The Las Vegas company has developed two original concepts to reflect the local destination: DT Arts Market and Jayn & Este.

WHSNA has also introduced a dual InMotion and Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop.

“We are so proud to call Las Vegas our home and we are pleased to develop original concepts that reflect the essence of our wonderful city,” said Toby Keir, CEO, WHSNA.

“We operate 78 locations across the valley and employ over 700 Las Vegas locals, which is easily our most prolific profile of stores in any city.

“We are so thankful for opportunity to expand our operations at LAS alongside our amazing local partners and the team at Clark County Department of Aviation.”

DT Arts Market (located before the A/B Gate security checkpoint on level two of Terminal 1’s Esplanade) has been designed to capture the ‘charm, characteristics, culture and the very core’ of Downtown Las Vegas.

This is reflected in the mix of local brands, art, gifts and other products available to browse and buy.

Local vendors include the 18b Las Vegas Arts District Association, Threads of Envy, Abbie Ren, Ethel M Chocolate Factory and WHSNA’s Welcome To Las Vegas.

The store also features gear from the city’s sports teams, such as Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Lights FC and Las Vegas Aviators.

Jayn & Este (D-Gates, closest to D50) is a sister concept to the Las Vegas brand, Marshall Rousso, featuring high-end fashion brands, pre-loved luxury handbags, jewellery, accessories and more.

The dual InMotion and Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop (located at D-Gates, closest to D59) is a walkthrough concept, offering technology essentials and travel souvenirs.

InMotion carries the latest tech products from brands such as Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony and JBL while the Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop features a wide selection of themed products, like souvenirs and keepsakes, Las Vegas-branded men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, snacks and beverages and more.

The location marks WHSNA’s seventh Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop at LAS, and its 29th around the valley, with more to come.

“Harry Reid International Airport serves as the first and last look at Las Vegas for more than 57.6 million passengers each year,” commented Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis.

“As the gateway to the destination, we want to ensure our guests – whether they are locals, leisure or business travellers – experience a piece of the Las Vegas Valley at the airport. That’s why we’re bringing unique Vegas-style brands and showcasing local artists that can help promote our community on a larger scale.”

In addition to these new openings, WH Smith North America has renovated its LAS Marshall Rousso location (next to DT Arts Market in the Terminal 1 Esplanade).

The store has partnered with the RE-LOVE Shop, providing travellers with an assortment of pre-loved luxury handbags, wallets, and jewellery, as well as jewellery and accessories from brands like Kendra Scott, Gemelli, Rad + Rae, and Violet and Brooks.

This location offers a varied range of distinctive styles from fashion retailers like Joseph Ribkoff, Clara Sunwoo and Miss Me.

A ceremonious ribbon cutting ceremony took place in front of DT Arts Market on 18 July, attending by WHSNA executives including Keir; Missy Sage, Chief Retail Officer; Roderick McOwan, Chief Development Officer; Julie Skiba, Chief People Officer; and Kinga Reczynska, VP of Retail Operations – West.

The were joined by Clark County officials, including County Commissioner, James Gibson; Vassiliadis; Department of Aviation CFO, Joseph Piurkowski; and Department of Aviation Commercial Business & Development Manager, Anthony Haas.

