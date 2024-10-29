Travel+Right, Weller Book Works and Cotopaxi are now open at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Concourse B, WHSmith North America (WHSNA) has announced.

Officials from WHSmith North America, including Brian Griffin, VP of Operations, Central, joined airport executives and local partners on 22 October to mark the openings and other installations at the airport.

In opening the stores, WHSmith North America now oversees 11 shops around the airport, including brands like @ease, Public Market and The Utah Jazz Team Store.

Created by ACDBE partner, Airport Retail Group, LLC, Travel+Right sells health and wellness items, travel accessories, F&B, apparel and other goods.

‘Understanding travellers’ needs’

The brand emphasises conscious choices across its designs and products, grouped around four pillars: hyper-local offerings, healthy choices, sustainability and giving back.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first Travel+Right travel essentials store in SLC’s beautiful new concourse B with our partner WHSmith North America,” commented Pady Regnier, Founder of Airport Retail Group, Inc., Owner of the Travel+Right brand.

“Travel+Right features local and regional grab-and-go food, snacks and gifts, as well as an opportunity for travellers and locals to participate in a giveback programme benefitting the Utah Food Bank.”

Weller Book Works has served Salt Lake City since 1929, with the family owned and operated store now available to global travellers at SLC.

Visitors will encounter a broad selection of new, used and rare books to keep them occupied during their trips.

Cotopaxi is billed as a one-stop-shop for responsibly made outdoor gear, apparel, packs and more.

Named after one of the world’s highest active volcanoes located in the Ecuadorian Andes, Cotopaxi is synonymous with the spirit of outdoor adventuring while maintaining strong ethical practices to prioritise sustainability, workers’ rights and fighting poverty.

Toby Keir, CEO of WHSmith North America, said: “These stores represent what we strive for as a company, which is a deep understanding of the traveller’s needs in each distinct market, as well as a highlighting the local businesses that are essential to these cities.

“We are grateful to the team at SLC and all our partners who helped bring these stores to life. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for these fruitful partnerships.”