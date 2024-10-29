WHSmith NA rolls out trio of stores at Salt Lake City International Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

Travel+Right, Weller Book Works and Cotopaxi are now open at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Concourse B, WHSmith North America (WHSNA) has announced.

Officials from WHSmith North America, including Brian Griffin, VP of Operations, Central, joined airport executives and local partners on 22 October to mark the openings and other installations at the airport.

In opening the stores, WHSmith North America now oversees 11 shops around the airport, including brands like @ease, Public Market and The Utah Jazz Team Store.

Created by ACDBE partner, Airport Retail Group, LLC, Travel+Right sells health and wellness items, travel accessories, F&B, apparel and other goods.

Toby Keir, CEO, WHSmith North America.

‘Understanding travellers’ needs’

The brand emphasises conscious choices across its designs and products, grouped around four pillars: hyper-local offerings, healthy choices, sustainability and giving back.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first Travel+Right travel essentials store in SLC’s beautiful new concourse B with our partner WHSmith North America,” commented Pady Regnier, Founder of Airport Retail Group, Inc., Owner of the Travel+Right brand.

“Travel+Right features local and regional grab-and-go food, snacks and gifts, as well as an opportunity for travellers and locals to participate in a giveback programme benefitting the Utah Food Bank.”

Weller Book Works has served Salt Lake City since 1929, with the family owned and operated store now available to global travellers at SLC.

Visitors will encounter a broad selection of new, used and rare books to keep them occupied during their trips.

Cotopaxi is billed as a one-stop-shop for responsibly made outdoor gear, apparel, packs and more.

Named after one of the world’s highest active volcanoes located in the Ecuadorian Andes, Cotopaxi is synonymous with the spirit of outdoor adventuring while maintaining strong ethical practices to prioritise sustainability, workers’ rights and fighting poverty.

Travel+Right sells health and wellness items, travel accessories, F&B, apparel and other goods.

Toby Keir, CEO of WHSmith North America, said: “These stores represent what we strive for as a company, which is a deep understanding of the traveller’s needs in each distinct market, as well as a highlighting the local businesses that are essential to these cities.

“We are grateful to the team at SLC and all our partners who helped bring these stores to life. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for these fruitful partnerships.”

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

VIE to issue EOI for retail at T3 Southern Expansion

Vienna Airport (VIE) will release an expression of interest (EOI) with a view to inviting bids...

image description image description
International

Benjamin Vuchot leaves DFS; former CEO Ed Brennan returns in interim

DFS Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot is to leave the company ‘to...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Avolta opens 950sq m duty paid walkthrough store at Santiago Airport The Americas
image description
Ospree Duty Free brings to life Indri, The Singleton and Dewar’s at BOM Indian Sub Cont
image description
Heathrow 'super summer' pushes UK aviation hub to pax record in Q324 Europe
image description
DFA talks growth plans and strategy to stimulate customer spending The Americas
image description
Under-exploited biscuits segment a ‘key focus’ for Ferrero Travel Market International
image description
Alpha Kreol India welcomes first biofuel-shipped container at Cochin Sustainability
image description
Changi Airports signs non-aeronautical commercial contract at Haikou Meilan Asia & Pacific
image description
Highland Park unveils new GTR design inspired by its Orkney heritage Europe
image description
Lotte reopens refurbished Tokyo Ginza store under new 'hybrid' strategy Asia & Pacific
image description
Interview: Lotte Duty Free CEO Ju Nam Kim on change amid market turbulence Asia & Pacific
right