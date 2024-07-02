WHSmith NA brings Build-A-Bear Workshops to Las Vegas gift stores

By Luke Barras-hill |

Pictured and below: Build-A-Bear Workshop at WHSmith NA’s Welcome to Las Vegas gift shop at The Forum Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

Two Build-A-Bear Workshops have opened at WHSmith North America’s gift shop locations at The Forum Shops and LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Build-A-Bear experience, which allows customers to select and customise a range of teddy bears and plush animal toys, is now available in the stores that carry exclusive ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ Build-A-Bear products.

WHSmith NA runs nearly 30 Welcome to Las Vegas gift shops in the valley, each paying tribute to the recognisable entrance sign.

The shops feature souvenirs, keepsakes, Las Vegas-branded men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, and food & beverages.

“The opportunity to work with a renowned brand like Build-A-Bear has been a pleasure and an honour,” commented Toby Keir, CEO of WHSmith North America.

“We are always looking for ways to elevate the customer experience, and these Build-A-Bear locations add an exciting and engaging element in our Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shops. We look forward to continuing our partnership to help Build-A-Bear bring smiles around the valley.”

Chris Hurt, Chief Operations Officer at Build-A-Bear Workshop, added: “We are thrilled to partner with WHSmith in their exciting Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shops.

“The partnership allows us to bring the Build-A-Bear experience to this renowned tourist destination. These new locations are examples of our commitment of adding a little more heart to life by delivering our unique experience to guests from around the world.”

Separately, Build-A-Bear is celebrating more than 25 years’ business with “The Stuff You Love” campaign, which recognises the moments that bring people together.

All images courtesy of Lucas Peltier.

