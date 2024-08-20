WHSmith North America celebrates Chicago concessions openings

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) welcomed five new concessions to Terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport during a series of grand opening events last week: Publican Quality Bread; Six Points Market; Metropolis Coffee Company; InMotion and BLVD & Branch.

The new Terminal 5 locations for Six Points Market, Metropolis Coffee, InMotion and BLVD & Branch were developed through operating partnerships with specialty retailer WHSmith North America.

“It’s an incredibly dynamic time at Terminal 5, and I was thrilled to join our concessions partners to welcome these new brands on behalf of Mayor Brandon Johnson today,” said CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee.

“As one of the world’s busiest aviation systems, we must always work to maximize the traveling experience for passengers at both O’Hare and Midway International Airports. We are excited to have Publican Quality Bread, Six Points Market, Metropolis Coffee Company, InMotion and BLVD & Branch join the great and growing roster of concessions in Terminal 5,” added Rhee.

Metropolis Coffee Company operates four Chicago locations, including its 18,000ft 2 headquarters along the North Branch of the Chicago River, as well as its new O’Hare location inside of Six Points Market.

Publican Quality Bread is operated by HMSHost and forms a part of the Chicago-based One Off Hospitality Group.

Publican — whose sister establishment is the Fulton Market charcuterie Publican Quality Meats — operates locations in the West Town community and suburban Oak Park.

The bakery’s goods are served at more than 70 Chicago establishments and are available for sale at 12 Chicagoland locations, and through their partners, they also operate Publican Tavern in Terminal 3.

“We all at One Off Hospitality Group and Publican Quality Bread are enamoured and grateful for another opportunity to partner with HMSHost at the newly delivered Terminal 5,” said Donnie Madia, One Off Hospitality partner.

“This has been an amazing journey as two Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) companies and father-daughter duo to come together and partner with WHS and the CDA on this unique opportunity. We are excited to serve great coffee to everyone who passes through Terminal 5,” added Rahim.

InMotion is the world’s largest airport retailer of electronic products, with locations at 46 North American airports and more than 50 locations internationally.

BLVD & Branch features locally-themed accessories from brands such as Frango Mint Chocolates and ChiBoys, with the latter having recently opened a store at Terminal 3. BLVD & Branch also carries other items from brands that are strongly represented by diverse business enterprises.

“We would like to thank the Chicago Department of Aviation and all our local partners for the opportunity to elevate the travel experience at O’Hare International Airport,” said Toby Keir, CEO of WH Smith North America.

“We strive to ensure that the local community is well represented in every market we operate in, and Chicago has so many unique stories to tell. This collection of stores has created an authentic shopping journey for travelers, offering a chance to take a piece of the Windy City with them.”

The new concessions join recent T5 additions Bar Siena and The Hampton Social, with new locations for Chick-fil-A and Protein Bar & Kitchen set to open later this summer. Currently, O’Hare has 230 concessions locations, including 38 inside Terminal 5.

