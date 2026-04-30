Yasmin Sheriff to succeed Roderick McOwan at WHSmith North America

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: WHSmith North America
WHSmith North America Roderick McOwan Yasmin Sheriff

Sheriff (above right) will succeed McOwan (above left) on 8 June 2026.

WHSmith North America has announced that Chief Development Officer Roderick “Roddy” McOwan is set to retire, following a planned transition period.

McOwan will remain with the company through the end of 2026 to ensure continuity of operations and partnerships. His successor will be Yasmin Sheriff, who will assume the role effective 8 June 2026.

McOwan joined the company in 2012. Following the transition, he will move into an advisory role, continuing to support the company and its relationships across North America.

“It is nearly impossible to overstate Roddy’s impact on the business we have today,” noted WHSmith North America CEO Huw Crwys-Williams. “We are deeply grateful for the expertise, integrity and steady leadership he has brought to WHSmith North America over the past 14 years.”

McOwan commented: “The harder you work, the luckier you get, and I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with some of the finest clients, joint venture partners, colleagues and the best team a leader could hope for.”

Sheriff brings extensive experience in airport business development to the role. She previously held senior leadership positions with HMSHost, Stellar Partners and OTG, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Global Business Development.

“We are excited to welcome Yasmin to the WHSmith North America team,” said Crwys-Williams. “Her depth of experience and proven leadership in the airport concessions space will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint.”

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