ELC Travel Retail renews grant to EarthEcho International to mark WOD

By Faye Bartle |

ELC Travel Retail

ELC Travel Retail has underscored its commitment to EarthEcho International with a grant renewal in celebration of World Oceans Day on 8 June.

To mark World Oceans Day on 8 June, and in support of La Mer’s Blue Heart initiative, The Estée Lauder Companies’ Travel Retail division (ELC Travel Retail) has pledged to renew its grant to EarthEcho International.

The non-profit is working to build a global youth movement to help protect 30% of the ocean by 2030.

With the help of ELC Travel Retail’s funding renewal, EarthEcho International will be able to further strengthen its engagement of youth in critical ocean conservation work through programmes focused on leadership development, environmental education and community outreach.

“We are proud to further our partnership with EarthEcho International to support the organisation’s vital work in ocean conservation,” said Sandra Main, Global Brand President, La Mer.

“By supporting EarthEcho International, we aim to invest in the health of our oceans and help empower the next generation of leaders to drive positive change for our planet.”

To highlight the occasion, ELC Travel Retail also hosted an employee education event in partnership with EarthEcho International about the importance of protecting the ocean.

“The ocean covers over 70% of the Earth’s surface but only 7% of it is protected. In honour of World Oceans Day, we reaffirm our commitment to the sea through our active support of the individuals working to ensure flourishing seas for generations to come,” saidPatrick Bouchard, SVP/GM, La Mer and Le Labo, ELC Travel Retail.

“I’m proud that ELC Travel Retail’s donation will aid EarthEcho International in expanding its educational programs and initiatives, inspiring and equipping more young people to become champions of ocean conservation.”

ELC Travel Retail

EarthEcho International is aiming to build a global youth movement to help protect 30% of the ocean by 2030.

ELC Travel Retail’s luxury skincare brand La Mer is committed to helping protect marine habitats across the globe.

Through its Blue Heart initiative, La Mer aims to give back to the ocean with a variety awareness-raising programmes, partnerships with inspiring environmental advocates, and charitable donations through the La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund.

“We are incredibly grateful to La Mer and ELC Travel Retail for their generous support that will enable us to empower youth around the world to build a sustainable future for our oceans,” said Philippe Cousteau, Co-Founder of EarthEcho International.

“Protecting and restoring the ocean is an exciting opportunity that can bring us all together.”

