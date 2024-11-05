TR Sustainability Week: Anora Group joins as Silver Sponsor

TRBusiness is delighted to announce Anora Group, a leading Nordic wine and spirits brand house, has joined TR Sustainability Week as a Silver Sponsor.

The fourth annual edition of the duty free and travel retail industry’s only virtual event entirely dedicated to sustainability is taking place from 2-6 December 2024 online at TRBusiness.com.

Educational-led webinars on two dedicated days will accompany a compendium of rich digital content available throughout the week, as TRBusiness initiates a site-wide news takeover, dedicated to highlighting the critical role sustainability continues to play in shaping the GTR industry.

This includes the Sustainability Pitch programme, which offers entrants a unique platform to put their eco-conscious products, brands and initiatives to the scrutiny of an esteemed panel of sustainability guardians.

“Supporting the 2024 TR Sustainability Week is crucial for Anora as it aligns the company with growing global expectations for sustainable business practices and highlights its commitment to environmental responsibility,” said Bo Madsen, Director Global Travel Retail for Anora Group.

Madsen further expressed Anora’s desire to deepen its connection with other industry leaders, and open the door for meaningful collaboration through its sponsorship.

“TR Sustainability Week provides Anora with a platform to demonstrate leadership in sustainability, share the company’s progress, and engage with stakeholders on important issues like climate action, resource efficiency, and responsible consumption.

“Participating actively in TR Sustainability Week also strengthens Anora’s brand reputation and appeal, especially among consumers and partners who prioritise environmental values. By supporting this event, Anora can enhance collaboration with other industry leaders, opening up new opportunities for innovation, partnerships, and shared learning in sustainable practices.”

As a sustainably-minded company by its very inception, Anora has prioritised the continual innovation of best practice with two key projects centred around its Koskenkorva distillery, the vodka from which accounted for 16% of Anora Group’s overall spirits sales in Q2 2024.

Madsen noted: “In the coming months, we are focusing on advancing two key sustainability projects in travel retail. First, we are taking Koskenkorva Climate Action Vodka to new heights by expanding its presence and reinforcing its message on climate responsibility.

“This vodka is produced with a focus on carbon reduction, showcasing our dedication to environmentally conscious production.”

Madsen continued: “Additionally, we’re launching lighter-weight bottles for Skagerrak, which will significantly reduce material use and transportation emissions, helping us lower our carbon footprint.

“Both initiatives reflect our commitment to sustainable innovation and leadership in travel retail, supporting our overarching environmental goals while offering consumers more sustainable choices.”

Madsen also delved into why sustainability is so integral to the overall business – indeed the travel retail industry – and how its detailed 2030 sustainability roadmap impacts their ambition to become a leading Nordic wine and spirits group.

“For us, sustainability is not just a movement, but a core part of our way of doing business: our vision is to be the leading Nordic wine and spirits group delivering growth through sustainability.

“We have been investing in reducing our impact on the environment for over a decade already, and in our 2030 sustainability roadmap we have set ambitious targets to achieve carbon neutrality in our own production; transition to more environmentally friendly packaging; build a fair, safe and inclusive workplace and value chain; and support a responsible Nordic drinking culture where everyone can join the celebration in their own way.”

Looking forward to the event in December, Madsen shared Anora’s hopes for the setting of new standards, highlighting TR Sustainability Week as a unique opportunity to strengthen the industry’s impact on environmental and social issues, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

“Our hope for the only dedicated sustainability and CSR event in global travel retail is that it drives meaningful change by inspiring actionable commitments from industry leaders.

“We expect the event to foster collaboration, spark innovative solutions for sustainable practices, and set new standards that integrate social responsibility deeply within the travel retail sector.”

For more on Travel Retail Sustainability Week, click the below links:

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week 2024 welcomes Silver Sponsor Kellanova GTR

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week: Ferrero bolsters lineup as Headline Sponsor

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week: Suntory Global Spirits joins as Headline Sponsor

READ MORE: Rémy Cointreau joins TR Sustainability Week 2024 as Silver Partner

For more on Anora Group, click the below links:

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

READ MORE: TRBusiness Cannes Shorts: Bo Madsen, Director, GTR, Anora Group